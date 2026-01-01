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Have you forgotten your password? Read on for steps to sign back in to Slack.
Note: You'll need access to the email inbox associated with your Slack account to reset or add a password. If you don’t have access, learn how an owner or admin can help.
Reset your password
Visit
https://slack.com/signin. Enter your email address and click
Sign in with email address. Check your inbox for a Slack confirmation code.
Enter the code on the sign-in page, then select the workspace that you’d like to sign in to.
Follow the steps in the next section to
add a password.
Add a password
From your desktop, click your profile picture.
Select
Profile. Click on the
three dots icon, then select Account settings. Next to
Password, click Expand. (You won’t see this option if your company requires single sign-on (SSO) to sign in.) Click
Reset your password by email. Check your email for a link to add a password. Tip: Your new password must be at least eight characters long. For security reasons, you can’t reuse a previous password.
Troubleshooting
Why didn't I receive a password reset email?
Check your spam or junk folder. If emails from Slack aren’t getting delivered to your inbox, ask your company's IT team to allow emails from
@slack.com and @slack-mail.com.
I lost access to the email address on my account
For security purposes, you must be able to access the email inbox associated with your Slack account to reset your password. If that's not possible, ask an owner or admin to
update the email address linked to your account. Please note that administrators can't reset or change passwords.
I don't have a password
If you didn't set a password when you signed up for Slack (e.g. if you
sign in with Apple or Google), you can request a password reset to add one to your account. Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.