Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can update member email addresses. If single sign-on (SSO) is enabled for your workspace, you may need to check your settings before you’re able to change a member’s email address.

Note: If you're on an Enterprise plan, you can change member emails by editing their profile or changing their email address in your identity provider (IDP).



Update an email address

To update a member's email address, follow the steps below. Keep in mind that you will only be able to make changes to a member's account if you have a higher permission role than them.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click People. Click the three dots icon next to the member whose email address you’d like to change. Click Edit profile. Edit their email address, then click Save. When you update a member's email address, a verification email will be sent to their new email to confirm the change. Verification emails expire after 24 hours but you can send a new one by repeating the steps above.



Update an email address when single sign-on is enabled

If your workspace is using SSO, make sure your settings allow members to change their email address.

Note: Only Workspace Owners can allow members to change their email address in SSO settings.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Security, then select SSO & authentication. Click Edit next to Email address changes. Make sure the box next to Allow users to change their email address is checked. Click Save.

Temporarily changing this preference will let you manually change an email address by following the steps above.

Tip: If you’re using SAML-based SSO, you can update a member’s email address from your identity provider (IDP). It will be updated the next time the member signs in to Slack.