Salesforce channels allow your team to update Salesforce records and centralise conversations about customers directly in Slack. You can create and manage channel configurations to control which record types can be used in Salesforce channels.

Note: You can also set up Salesforce channels to let members collaborate directly on Salesforce records. Visit the Salesforce Help Centre to learn more.



Configure Salesforce channels

Follow the steps below to set up Salesforce channels in Slack. Work with an admin in Salesforce to complete the set-up steps in Salesforce.

Step 1: Connect a Salesforce org to Slack

Follow the steps in our Connect Salesforce and Slack guide. Once your Salesforce org is connected, you’ll need to manually map users if they haven’t already been granted access to Salesforce in Slack.

Step 2: Create Salesforce channel configurations

Create a configuration for each record type that your members can use when they create a Salesforce channel. Salesforce channels can map to any record type except Users.

Sign in to Salesforce, then select Setup. In the Quick Find box, search for and select Slack Channels for Records. Click + Add Objects. Search for and select the objects that you want to use for Salesforce channels. Click Add Objects to finish.

Note: The default privacy setting for a Salesforce channel configuration is based on the object type’s record access settings in Salesforce. If the object is set to public in Salesforce, the default will be Public. For all other settings, the default will be Limited.



Manage Salesforce channel privacy

You can adjust the privacy for certain Salesforce channels and also set a default privacy level for your workspace or Enterprise organisation.



Salesforce channel privacy levels

Salesforce channels can be either public, private or limited access. While visibility for public and private Salesforce channels works just like other channels in Slack, limited access channels use Salesforce record permissions to determine channel visibility, including who can join them without being added.

You have the following options when selecting limited access permission levels:

Anyone who can view record

Anyone with access to the Salesforce record can view the channel and invite others.

Anyone with access to the Salesforce record can view the channel and invite others. Record editors

People who can edit the Salesforce record can view the channel and invite others.

People who can edit the Salesforce record can view the channel and invite others. Record owners

Only record owners and those with transfer access can view the channel and invite others.

Note: For more on how privacy for Salesforce channels differs from regular channels, visit Security for Salesforce channels.



Adjust Salesforce channel privacy

Owners and admins can adjust the channel privacy for any channel that they’re a member of, and channel managers can do so for the channels that they manage.

From your desktop, open a Salesforce channel. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Select the Settings tab. Next to Channel visibility click Edit. Select a channel privacy level. If you select Limited, choose which Salesforce permission level can access the channel.



Manage default privacy settings

Default privacy settings determine the privacy level for new Salesforce channels created in Slack. People with permission can override this default for specific channels. When you set the default, you can choose whether new Salesforce channels are public, private or limited access.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Salesforce organisations from the menu. Select a Salesforce org. Click the Channel configurations tab. Click the three dots icon next to a Salesforce channel configuration, then click Edit default preferences. Below Channel privacy, select a default privacy. If you select Limited, choose a Salesforce record permission level from the drop-down menu. Choose Save to finish. From your desktop, click on your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce organisations. Select a Salesforce org. Click the Channel configurations tab. Click the three dots icon next to a Salesforce channel configuration, then click Edit default preferences. Below Channel privacy, select a default privacy. If you select Limited, choose a Salesforce record permission level from the drop-down menu. Choose Save to finish.



Manage Salesforce channel default settings

For each Salesforce record type, you can choose default settings for channel names and list tabs. Salesforce channel names will match the names of their corresponding records, but you can choose to map them to other fields in Salesforce. Here’s how to adjust default settings for Salesforce channels:

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Salesforce organisations from the menu. Select a Salesforce org. Click the Channel configurations tab. Click the three dots icon next to a Salesforce channel configuration, then click Edit default preferences. Adjust your settings, then click Save. From your desktop, click on your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce organisations. Select a Salesforce org. Click the Channel configurations tab. Click the three dots icon next to a Salesforce channel configuration, then click Edit default preferences. Adjust your settings, then click Save.

Note: If you use the record name field as your default channel name, the channel name will automatically update in Slack when the record name changes in Salesforce.



Manage Salesforce record previews

When someone shares a Salesforce record in a channel or direct message (DM), a preview will appear containing record details. You can restrict the details that appear in record previews and allow exceptions for certain record object types (such as Account or Opportunity) to override these restrictions. Here are the options:

Show record details (default)

Record name, object and record details (such as Stage or Amount ) are shown.

(default) Record name, object and record details (such as or ) are shown. Show name and object only

No additional fields are shown

No additional fields are shown Show object only

Only the record object type is shown

Note: Record previews are visible to all members of the conversation that they appear in, regardless of member permissions in Salesforce. Visit Security for Salesforce channels to learn more about permissions for record previews.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Salesforce organisations from the menu. Select a Salesforce org. Click on the Settings tab. Under Record unfurl settings, click on Edit. Choose an unfurl setting from the drop-down menu. Below Exceptions, choose which record object types to show record details for, if you like. Click Save. From your desktop, click on your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce organisations. Select a Salesforce org. Click on the Settings tab. Under Record unfurl settings, click on Edit. Choose an unfurl setting from the drop-down menu. Below Exceptions, choose which record object types to show record details for, if you like. Click Save.



Remove Salesforce channel configurations

If you no longer need a Salesforce channel configuration, coordinate with an admin in Salesforce to remove it.

Sign in to Salesforce, then select Setup. In the Quick Find box, search for and select Slack Channels for Records. Click the drop-down icon next to the configured record type, then click Remove object.

Note: Editing or removing a Salesforce channel configuration won’t affect Salesforce channels that have already been created.