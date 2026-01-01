Workspace administration
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You can use
Slack Enterprise Key Management (EKM) to control and get visibility into how your organisation’s data is accessed in Slack. It is available as a security add-on for the Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ subscriptions and is included in the GovSlack subscription. What to expect
Use your own encryption keys (stored in Amazon's Key Management Service) to encrypt messages and files.
To minimise disruption for members of your organisation, you can revoke granular access to encryption keys.
Org members can use Slack as normal, even if some data has restricted access.
With
data residency for Slack, new EKM customers can choose to create and store encryption keys in a specific data region.
How Slack EKM works Data encrypted with customer-controlled keys
The following categories of customer data will be encrypted at rest with keys stored in the customer’s AWS account:
Messages (including
Slackbot conversations), canvases and snippets
Files (e.g. images, docs,
clips, etc.) uploaded to the Slack Service Search index of customer data
Messages and files generated by apps or bots
Sidebar custom sections
Any data collected by an app deployed to Slack's managed infrastructure, as well as the app's datastores, developer secrets and logs
Data encrypted with Slack-controlled keys
The following categories of data may be encrypted at rest with keys generated and stored by Slack:
Slack member profiles, including custom statuses
Channel names, topics, descriptions and bookmarks
File names
Workspace and channel membership information
Data used to measure seat count, usage and revenue
Data used for analytics and to measure quality of service, e.g. sanitised logs
IDs generated by Slack on behalf of the customer
Deal celebration data
Note: When you enrol in EKM, any existing data will be encrypted with customer-controlled keys.
Slack Connect
If external organisations are working together in
Slack Connect, the shared contents are covered by EKM in the following ways:
Each organisation’s messages will be encrypted with their EKM keys, if applicable.
The search index for Slack Connect channels with be duplicated and encrypted with each customer’s EKM keys.
If an organisation is removed from a Slack Connect channel, they’ll retain an archived copy if they have
permission to post, invite and more. Ready to learn more? Contact our Sales team to get started.
Who can use this feature?
Org owners and org admins
Available on
Enterprise subscriptions Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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