Manage permissions for the Slack analytics dashboard
The Slack analytics dashboard provides key insight into how your team uses Slack. Workspace owners and org owners can choose to restrict access to the analytics dashboard. On paid subscriptions, they can also choose to disable member analytics altogether.
Choose who can view the analytics dashboard
Free subscription
Pro and Business+ subscriptions
Enterprise subscriptions
By default, all members (but not guests) have access to analytics. If they like, workspace owners can limit access to owners and admins:
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Workspace settings from the menu.
- Click the Permissions tab.
- Next to Workspace analytics, click Expand.
- Open the drop-down menu to choose who can access analytics.
- Click on Save.
By default, only workspace owners and admins have access to analytics. If they like, owners and admins can provide access to all members or disable member analytics.
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Workspace settings from the menu.
- Click the Permissions tab.
- Next to Workspace analytics, click Expand.
- Open the drop-down menu to choose who can access analytics.
- If you’d like to disable member analytics, untick the box next to Enable member analytics.
- Click on Save.
Org level
Set an org policy for analytics access
By default, only workspace owners and admins can view analytics for any workspace that they belong to. If they like, org owners and admins can set an org policy to decide who has access to member analytics for every workspace in their org. Members with the Analytics Admin system role can always view the analytics dashboard if it's enabled.
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings.
- Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organisation Policies.
- Select the Permissions tab.
- Find Workspace analytics and click Add policy.
- Tick the box and click Save policy.
Note: Only org owners and org admins can access the org-level analytics dashboard. These permissions cannot be adjusted.
Enable or disable member metrics
If they like, org owners can choose to disable the Member tab of the analytics dashboard for every workspace in their org.
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings.
- Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organisation Settings.
- Next to Member analytics, click Edit.
- Tick or untick the box next to Enable member analytics, then click Save.
Note: Disabling member analytics will prevent admins from using the member analytics API for your Enterprise org.
Enable or disable private channel metrics
Org primary owners can choose to allow or prevent private channels from appearing in the Channels tab of the analytics dashboard for every workspace in their org.
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings.
- Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organisation Settings.
- Next to Show private channels analytics, click Edit.
- Tick or untick the box next to Include private channel data in analytics, then click Save.
Note: Private channel analytics are only available on Enterprise subscriptions to owners and admins with permission to manage private channels.
Workspace level
If an org policy hasn't been set, workspace owners and admins can allow analytics access to all members in the workspaces that they manage:
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu.
- Click the Permissions tab.
- Next to Workspace analytics, then click Expand.
- Open the drop-down menu to select who will be allowed to access analytics.
- Click on Save.
Who can use this feature?
-
Workspace owners/admins (Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions) and
org owners/admins (Enterprise subscriptions)
- Available on all subscriptions