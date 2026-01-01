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By default, all members (but not guests) have access to analytics. If they like, workspace owners can limit access to owners and admins:

If you’d like to disable member analytics, untick the box next to

By default, only workspace owners and admins have access to analytics. If they like, owners and admins can provide access to all members or disable member analytics.

Org level

Set an org policy for analytics access

By default, only workspace owners and admins can view analytics for any workspace that they belong to. If they like, org owners and admins can set an org policy to decide who has access to member analytics for every workspace in their org. Members with the Analytics Admin system role can always view the analytics dashboard if it's enabled.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organisation Policies. Select the Permissions tab. Find Workspace analytics and click Add policy. Tick the box and click Save policy.

Note: Only org owners and org admins can access the org-level analytics dashboard. These permissions cannot be adjusted.

Enable or disable member metrics

If they like, org owners can choose to disable the Member tab of the analytics dashboard for every workspace in their org.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organisation Settings. Next to Member analytics, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Enable member analytics, then click Save.

Note: Disabling member analytics will prevent admins from using the member analytics API for your Enterprise org.

Enable or disable private channel metrics

Org primary owners can choose to allow or prevent private channels from appearing in the Channels tab of the analytics dashboard for every workspace in their org.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organisation Settings. Next to Show private channels analytics, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Include private channel data in analytics, then click Save.

Note: Private channel analytics are only available on Enterprise subscriptions to owners and admins with permission to manage private channels.



Workspace level

If an org policy hasn't been set, workspace owners and admins can allow analytics access to all members in the workspaces that they manage: