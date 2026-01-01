Manage permissions for the Slack analytics dashboard
The Slack analytics dashboard provides key insight into how your team uses Slack. Workspace Owners and Org Owners can choose to restrict access to the analytics dashboard. On paid plans, they can also choose to disable member analytics altogether.
Choose who can view the analytics dashboard
Free plan
Pro and Business+ plans
Enterprise plans
By default, all members (but not guests) have access to analytics. If they’d like, Workspace Owners can limit access to owners and admins:
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Workspace settings from the menu.
- Click the Permissions tab.
- Next to Workspace Analytics, click Expand.
- Open the drop-down menu to choose who can access analytics.
- Click Save.
By default, only Workspace Owners and Admins have access to analytics. If they'd like, owners and admins can provide access to all members or disable member analytics.
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Workspace settings from the menu.
- Click the Permissions tab.
- Next to Workspace Analytics, click Expand.
- Open the drop-down menu to choose who can access analytics.
- If you’d like to disable member analytics, uncheck the box next to Enable Member Analytics.
- Click Save.
Org level
Set an org policy for analytics access
By default, only Workspace Owners and Admins can view analytics for any workspace they belong to. If they’d like, Org Owners and Admins can set an org policy to decide who has access to member analytics for every workspace in their org. Members with the Analytics Admin system role can always view the analytics dashboard if it's enabled.
- From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
- Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings.
- Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organization Policies.
- Select the Permissions tab.
- Find Workspace Analytics and click Add Policy.
- Check the box and click Save Policy.
Note: Only Org Owners and Org Admins can access the org-level analytics dashboard. These permissions cannot be adjusted.
Enable or disable member metrics
If they’d like, Org Owners can choose to disable the Member tab of the analytics dashboard for every workspace in their org.
- From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
- Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings.
- Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organization Settings.
- Next to Member Analytics, click Edit.
- Check or uncheck the box next to Enable member analytics, then click Save.
Note: Disabling member analytics will prevent admins from using the member analytics API for your Enterprise org.
Enable or disable private channel metrics
Org Primary Owners can choose to allow or prevent private channels from appearing in the Channels tab of the analytics dashboard for every workspace in their org.
- From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
- Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings.
- Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organization Settings.
- Next to Show private channels analytics, click Edit.
- Check or uncheck the box next to Include private channel data in analytics, then click Save.
Note: Private channel analytics are only available on Enterprise plans to owners and admins with permission to manage private channels.
Workspace level
If an org policy hasn't been set, Workspace Owners and Admins can allow analytics access to all members in the workspaces they manage:
- From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
- Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu.
- Click the Permissions tab.
- Next to Workspace Analytics, then click Expand.
- Open the drop-down menu to select who will be allowed to access analytics.
- Click Save.
Who can use this feature?
-
Workspace Owners/Admins (Free, Pro, and Business+ plans)
Org Owners/Admins (Enterprise plans)
- Available on all plans