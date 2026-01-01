COLLECTION
Slack Connect: speed up collaboration
See how organizations big and small use Slack Connect to bring teams at different companies together
Blog
Etsy and Snowflake ditch the inbox and use Slack Connect to work with partners
Admins from the online retailer and the cloud data platform share the inside scoop on how they championed Slack usage across their companies
Blog
Why Guru, ModSquad and Sisense rely on Slack Connect for secure collaboration
With email-based cyberattacks on the rise, these companies depend on Slack to work more productively with trusted partners
Blog
3 ways to strengthen client relationships with Slack Connect
How Crema, IQ Accountants and Spark 64 are creating more opportunities for collaboration with clients
Blog
Forge robust partner relationships with Slack Connect
How DocuSign, Clause, Assembled and others use Slack Connect to foster speedy communication and fruitful collaboration with partner organizations