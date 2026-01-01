Fish swimming between fish bowls
COLLECTION

Slack Connect: speed up collaboration

See how organizations big and small use Slack Connect to bring teams at different companies together

Fish swimming between fish bowls
Software admins from Etsy and Snowflake
Blog

Etsy and Snowflake ditch the inbox and use Slack Connect to work with partners

Admins from the online retailer and the cloud data platform share the inside scoop on how they championed Slack usage across their companies

slack connect security lock and key
Blog

Why Guru, ModSquad and Sisense rely on Slack Connect for secure collaboration

With email-based cyberattacks on the rise, these companies depend on Slack to work more productively with trusted partners

Blog

3 ways to strengthen client relationships with Slack Connect

How Crema, IQ Accountants and Spark 64 are creating more opportunities for collaboration with clients

Blog

Forge robust partner relationships with Slack Connect

How DocuSign, Clause, Assembled and others use Slack Connect to foster speedy communication and fruitful collaboration with partner organizations