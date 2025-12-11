Software engineering is changing fast — like, “new framework before your coffee cools” fast. And as teams look for ways to ship better software without burning out, a new kind of teammate is stepping in: AI coding agents. These agents aren’t here to replace the craft we love but to take the busywork off our plates so we can focus on the good stuff, like solving problems and building great experiences. We’re seeing this shift across the ecosystem with platforms like Heroku piloting Heroku Vibes, an app-building agent that uses natural language to turn ideas into apps with more flow and less friction.

This type of coding is becoming the new normal: humans steering, agents handling the tedious parts, and teams moving from idea to implementation with less friction. It’s collaborative, it’s empowering, and it’s unlocking a version of engineering that feels more creative and human.

For agents to become real teammates, they need context — it gives them their superpower. They work best when they’re part of the same conversations, decisions, and shared brain space as the rest of the team. That’s why Slack is the natural home for this kind of “multiplayer” coding.

Slack is where the full lifecycle of context — the why and how — is documented, making agents intelligent teammates, not just isolated tools. It’s where ideas spark, specs evolve, and questions get answered in real time so agents can step in with the right action at the right moment. When humans, agents, and conversations all live in one place, collaboration stops feeling like handoffs and starts feeling like flow.

Key features of AI coding agents in Slack

Coding agents in your flow of work: Easily summon agents by @mentioning them in DMs or channels for immediate assistance with building, coding, and shipping projects.

Rich context for agents: Agents can securely access unstructured data from conversations, canvases, and connected developer tools, ensuring relevant and useful responses.

Autonomous actions for faster resolutions: Agents provide timely alerts, suggest issue severity, and offer context-based summaries, enabling faster and more accurate problem resolution.

Meet our newest coding agent integrations

Slack’s open platform, flexible APIs, and enterprise-grade security keep everything moving safely behind the scenes. We’re already seeing some of the most innovative companies build their software engineering agent integrations right inside Slack.

Claude Code is an agentic coding platform that brings Claude directly into your codebase, helping you build, debug, and ship faster. Built by Anthropic, Claude Code lets you delegate complex engineering tasks from your terminal, IDE, and now Slack.

Codex is a coding agent from OpenAI that runs everywhere you code — in your terminal, code editor, and the cloud. Codex understands complex codebases, plans and implements new features, debugs difficult issues, and provides high-signal code reviews to help your team ship faster and with more confidence.

Cursor helps you fix issues directly from Slack by starting coding agents. These agents can investigate bugs, add new features, update documentation, and more. Cloud agents can solve quick bugs or build ambitious ideas, with the ability to run for hours on the most complex tasks.

The GitHub Copilot coding agent can be assigned GitHub issues, spin up a secure environment via GitHub Actions, make commits, open draft pull requests, and then await your review before merging. It seamlessly runs in your existing Slack and GitHub workflows and enforces branch protections and other security policies.

Explore agentic coding teammates today in the Slack Marketplace

This wave of multiplayer agentic coding is just getting started, and the Slack platform is where these new AI teammates truly come to life, ensuring that your team can focus on what they do best: creating amazing software. With Slack, your engineering teams are better equipped to innovate, collaborate, and deliver top-notch products. If you’re ready to explore what’s possible, head to the Slack Marketplace to discover more AI apps, assistants, and agents — or dive into our API documentation to start building your own.