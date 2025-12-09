GovSlack Achieves Department of Defense IL4 Authorization

Today, Salesforce announced that GovSlack, a dedicated instance of Slack designed to support key government security and compliance standards, has been issued Provisional Authorization for Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 4 (IL4) compliance. This significant milestone confirms Salesforce’s dedication to improving productivity across the critical missions and in support of the personnel within defense and national security.

Why it’s important

The national security of the United States operates at a massive scale across multiple agencies, contractors, and supporting organizations while handling sensitive information. GovSlack’s IL4 compliance ensures that the government can carry out these missions with a platform that supports the secure collaboration and productivity needs of its employees and contractors without compromising the security of this sensitive information.

Enhancing productivity and collaboration

GovSlack is designed to boost productivity and collaboration by:

Providing a flexible work operating system that breaks down communication silos

Allowing users to work from anywhere the mission takes them with a fully featured mobile application

Simplifying routine tasks with Workflow Builder, a native, no-code automation feature

Enabling secure connections with external partners through Slack Connect

Operating with security at the forefront, featuring advanced administrative, compliance, and security features

“GovSlack allows the brave men and women across the National Security ecosystem and supporting agencies and contractors to break down silos of information, swarm to mission-critical tasks, and make decisions at the speed of mission. When every second counts, these productivity gains can tip the scales for mission success,” said Bill Pessin, SVP, US National Security, Defense, Aerospace, Salesforce.

Supporting sensitive missions

GovSlack bridges the gap between public and private sectors by providing a secure platform for projects that require stricter security measures. It eliminates the need for context switching and centralizes fragmented communications into a central hub, ensuring seamless collaboration. With GovSlack’s IL4 compliance, defense customers can leverage a cutting-edge productivity platform that meets their stringent security requirements. This achievement is a testament to Slack and Salesforce’s commitment to delivering a secure, enterprise-grade platform that powers team productivity and improves collaboration.

To learn more about GovSlack and how it can support your mission, please visit https://slack.com/solutions/govslack or talk to your Salesforce representative.