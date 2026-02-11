AI agents are fundamentally changing the way work gets done across every line of business. We’re seeing Sales teams move faster because their agents understand deals, stakeholders, and past conversations. Marketing teams make better decisions because they’re not digging through approvals. HR spends less time on paperwork and more time on hiring and development. Support teams resolve issues faster because they have customer context at hand.

AI is stepping in to take on the busywork and surface what matters most, so teams can focus on higher-impact decisions. The goal isn’t to replace human judgment, it’s to amplify it. As every function evolves to work alongside AI, one thing is clear: the future of work is more connected, more intelligent, and more human than you might expect.

But great AI teammates don’t just run tasks, they understand context. To be truly useful, they need access to goals, conversations, decisions, and the day-to-day nuance of how work actually happens. That’s why partners are building AI agents in Slack. It’s where teams collaborate in real time, where knowledge lives in channels, where work naturally comes together and where AI agents collaborate as teammates. With its open and secure development platform, Slack gives partners the ability to build powerful AI agents that are grounded in real business context, trusted by enterprise teams, and designed to work where collaboration already happens. The result: AI agents that don’t just plug into workflows they become part of the team.

Here are the key features of AI Agents in Slack:

Agents in your flow of work: Easily summon agents by @mentioning them in DMs, threads or channels for immediate assistance.

Rich context for agents: Agents can securely access unstructured data from conversations, canvases, and connected tools so they are able to provide relevant and useful responses.

Autonomous actions: Agents monitor signals, make decisions and take action across workflows without waiting for manual handoffs.

The best part? This is already happening. Some of the most innovative companies have built agents to transform jobs across sales, marketing, HR, finance, and beyond that your teams can start using today.

AI agents built for each line of business

Cross functional

Agentforce brings autonomous AI agents into Slack that act like digital teammates answering questions, completing tasks, and taking action right where your teams are already collaborating, using the conversational context of channels and DMs to respond with relevance and accuracy. These agents help teams move work forward faster by reducing busywork and enabling smarter decisions, ultimately improving outcomes for both employees and customers without forcing people to switch between tools. Agentforce comes with a library of prebuilt agent templates you can use right away.

Slackbot is your personal AI agent right inside Slack that understands the context of your work—your conversations, files, channels, and projects—so it can help you find information, draft content, and move work forward without switching apps. Slackbot learns what makes you “you” — like who you collaborate with most, how you communicate, and even the emojis you love to use — to adapt its responses to feel more natural and relevant. By tapping into the shared context teams already generate in Slack, Slackbot delivers relevant, tailored assistance that helps reduce busywork and improves outcomes.

Customer insights

Dovetail in Slack weaves customer intelligence directly into your team’s daily workflows. Simply query Dovetail to get instant answers grounded in evidence, or bring findings to life with rich content previews, real-time project updates, and comment notifications. By making it easy to engage with customer knowledge without leaving your channels, Dovetail keeps your team aligned and moving faster, ensuring every decision is backed by real-world stories within your shared workspace.

Finance

Ramp brings spend management directly into your team’s communication hub by sending real-time financial alerts, enabling fund and reimbursement requests letting managers approve or reject transactions without leaving Slack. Companies using Ramp can control spending more effectively by keeping finance workflows visible and actionable where conversations already happen.

Human resources

BambooHR’s Slack app lets employees check time-off balances, submit and approve requests, look up coworkers, and see who’s out of office right inside Slack—streamlining everyday HR tasks without switching apps. Built by BambooHR, the cloud-based HR software platform designed for growing teams, it’s a simple way for HR teams to stay on top of requests without having to jump between different tools.

Legal

Wordsmith’s Slack integration brings AI-powered legal knowledge and document support directly into your team’s workspace. Employees can query guidance on policies, create new contracts, and review legal documents instantly. This helps organizations reduce legal bottlenecks and get fast, consistent, context-aware answers directly in the tools they already use, keeping work moving while maintaining legal control through granular settings, conditional logic, smart routing, and approval workflows.

Marketing

Jasper’s Slack-integrated AI app brings powerful generative content capabilities right into your team’s workflow, letting users create, optimize, and collaborate on high-quality, on-brand marketing content without leaving Slack. Built by Jasper, an AI content automation platform that is purpose-built to help marketing teams accelerate content production, maintain brand consistency, and scale campaigns across channels.

Sales

Centralize is an AI-powered relationship intelligence and deal workspace that brings dynamic stakeholder insights, job-change alerts, and real-time deal context directly into Slack to help revenue teams uncover blind spots, multithread accounts, and accelerate complex deals. It connects to your CRM, calendar, and communication tools so teams get faster visibility and smarter action without leaving their workflow.

Highspot’s Slack-integrated app brings AI-powered sales enablement tools—like instant content search, buyer engagement insights, and guided assistance—directly into your team’s workflow to boost productivity and help reps execute smarter in real time. Built by Highspot, the agentic go-to-market and sales enablement platform that unifies content, coaching, training, and analytics to help revenue teams improve execution and accelerate revenue outcomes.

Seismic’s Slack-integrated enablement app brings trusted, AI-powered enablement directly into your team’s workflow. Customer-facing teams can quickly find, share, and leverage tailored sales content, knowledge, and insights right inside Slack to boost productivity and win more deals. Built by Seismic, the global leader in AI-powered sales and revenue enablement, the app connects content, coaching, and real-time context so teams can work smarter at every stage of the buyer journey.

Find your agentic teammates today in the Slack Marketplace

By bringing AI agents directly into the flow of day-to-day collaboration your teams can focus on what they do best: delivering great experiences for customers and employees. In Slack your human and AI teammates are better equipped to close deals, engage customers, support employees, or build lasting relationships.

Explore the Slack Marketplace to find AI agents built for your function. If you’re a developer, check our API documentation to build your own!