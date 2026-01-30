Key takeaways Agentic workflows use AI agents that make decisions, take action, and adapt on their own, helping teams spend less time managing routine tasks and more time on meaningful work.

Agentic workflows interpret context and adapt in real time, making them ideal for complex, fast-changing processes.

Tools like Agentforce in Slack bring AI agents directly into your team’s channels and messages, making automation feel like a natural part of how you already work.

Forget chasing updates, nudging teammates, or digging through dashboards — with agentic workflows, teams can go beyond automating manual tasks and dramatically improve productivity.

Powered by AI agents, these workflows handle complex tasks across sales, support, and marketing by collecting data, identifying next steps, and executing actions across systems. For example, one agent drafts your quarterly report, while another triages an escalated customer issue, resolves it, and loops in the right people.

Here’s how agentic workflows are reshaping the way teams work, and how agentic AI tools like Agentforce in Slack help put them into action.

What is an agentic workflow?

An agentic workflow is a goal-oriented process in which AI agents plan, execute, and adjust actions across systems without waiting for step-by-step instructions. Rather than following rigid rules, these agents interpret context, make decisions, and adapt as work unfolds.

That’s the key difference between agentic workflows and traditional automation. Conventional automation follows a script: If X happens, do Y. It works well for predictable, repetitive tasks but stumbles when conditions change or judgment is required. Agentic workflows operate differently. They’re built around outcomes, not instructions, allowing agents to navigate complexity, handle exceptions, and course-correct independently.

Without this kind of intelligence, work still moves forward, but slowly. Teams can spend hours gathering context, pinging coworkers for updates, and stitching together information across tools to make a single decision. Repetitive processes like sending follow-ups, pulling reports, or triaging support tickets consume valuable time. More complex workflows stall when people can’t keep pace. Agentic workflows take that work off a team’s plate.

Key characteristics of agentic workflows

Autonomous decision-making. Agents act on their own, reducing the need for constant check-ins.

Context awareness. They analyze real-time signals to make more informed, relevant decisions.

Goal-oriented actions. Instead of just completing tasks, they’re focused on outcomes.

Adaptability. They shift course when priorities or conditions change.

Collaboration with humans. Agent teammates work alongside human teams, not around them.

Agent-based workflows vs. traditional workflows

Traditional workflows, while efficient in predictable, linear scenarios, often struggle to maintain pace with the complexity of modern work. They can’t easily adapt when plans shift, data changes, or new priorities emerge.

Agentic workflows offer a new approach. Powered by autonomous agents, they don’t just follow instructions — they interpret context, make decisions based on real-time inputs, and coordinate with teammates across systems to drive work forward.

This results in workflows that are faster to adapt, easier to scale, and better suited to how modern teams actually work.

Here’s how the two approaches compare:

Traditional workflows Agentic workflows Follow rigid, rule-based sequences Adapt dynamically based on real-time inputs Require predefined logic for every scenario Operate independently with minimal oversight Often depend on human intervention to move forward Operate independently with minimal oversight Useful for repetitive, low-variance tasks Ideal for complex, changing, or unpredictable processes Triggered by static conditions (for example, form submission) Triggered by context (for example, sentiment, priority, system status) Siloed tools and rigid, rules-based automations make coordination slow, especially when workflows require human judgment. Can integrate with AI-powered operating systems like Slack for seamless team-agent coordination

For teams using Slack, agentic workflows open the door to AI task automation that is both intelligent and proactive. Think fewer handoffs, faster resolutions, and a smarter way to work — powered by AI and designed for humans.

How do agentic workflows work?

Agentic workflows are powered by autonomous AI agents that operate in a continuous sensing-reasoning-acting loop. They perceive their environment, analyze available data, decide on the best course of action, and execute it — then repeat the cycle based on what happens next.

Unlike rule-based automation, these agents don’t just follow static instructions. They interpret context and adjust their behavior in real time. That flexibility enables smarter responses to complex scenarios, such as routing support tickets by urgency, escalating system issues, or adjusting marketing campaigns on the fly.

Key components of agentic workflows

Agentic workflows are made using several interlocking AI capabilities:

AI agents: Autonomous systems that monitor inputs, make decisions, and act independently — without step-by-step guidance

Workflow intelligence: The decision layer that helps agents prioritize based on goals, context, and data

Automation tools: Systems that carry out actions like triggering updates, sending alerts, or handling approvals

Agent core: The large language model (LLM) at the center of the agent responsible for interpreting inputs, reasoning through options, and determining what to do next

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG): A method that lets agents pull in relevant knowledge — like company documents, past conversations, or internal data — to make more accurate, context-aware decisions

Tool registry: The catalog of apps and systems an agent can access and act on, from CRMs and calendars to project management tools

Benefits of agentic workflow design

For businesses ready to move beyond static, task-based automation, agentic workflows offer a faster, more scalable way to work.

Here are just a few of the benefits driving adoption:

Greater efficiency. With AI agents making decisions and taking action on their own, teams spend less time managing workflows and more time moving work forward. That means fewer bottlenecks and faster turnaround on the tasks that matter.

Fewer manual tasks. Agents handle repetitive or low-value work, freeing teams to focus on strategic thinking, creativity, and collaboration. The busywork that used to eat up hours now happens in the background.

Faster and smarter decisions. Agentic systems don’t wait for prompts — they interpret context, act in real time, and help teams respond faster. When conditions change, agents adjust.

Built-in alignment. These workflows integrate into existing tools and platforms, making data and decisions more accessible across teams. Everyone stays on the same page without extra effort.

Where can agentic workflows be applied?

Agentic workflows are highly adaptable and can be applied across a wide range of teams and industries. Their value shines brightest in environments where conditions change frequently, decisions must be made quickly, and tasks span multiple tools or departments.

Here’s how different industry sectors are using agentic workflows to streamline work and improve outcomes:

IT

Forget triaging tickets one by one. With agentic workflows, AI agents can prioritize incoming requests, surface relevant knowledge base articles, and even respond directly to common questions — no human handoff required. Support teams stay focused on complex cases, while customers get faster, more consistent resolutions. A software company might use an agent to monitor its support channel, auto-resolve password resets, and escalate outages to the on-call team in seconds.

Marketing and sales

Marketers often wait days for the data they need, from performance summaries to creative testing results. Agentic workflows remove that bottleneck. AI agents can pull campaign data across tools, highlight trends, and flag anomalies the moment they happen so teams can optimize in real time and never miss opportunities to improve. For sales teams, an agent can monitor deal activity, alert reps when a prospect goes quiet, and suggest follow-up actions based on past wins.

Human resources and operations

HR and operations departments juggle processes that touch every corner of a company — from onboarding new employees to scheduling frontline teams. Agentic workflows keep things on track by sending reminders, updating internal systems, and escalating if milestones are missed. An HR team might deploy an agent to walk new hires through benefits enrollment, track completion, and alert managers if paperwork stalls.

Examples of agentic workflows in action

Understanding what agentic workflows are is one thing, but seeing them integrated with tools like AI in Slack helps their value truly click into place. These examples show how autonomous agents can interact with Slack’s built-in intelligence to reduce friction, streamline tasks, and drive better outcomes across teams.

AI-powered IT ticket resolution

An enterprise IT team receives dozens of tickets daily. Traditionally, this meant scanning submissions, tagging issues, and routing them to the right channel — all manually.

With agentic workflows layered on top of Slack’s AI:

An agent monitors new ticket messages submitted via a form or channel post.

Using Slack AI summarization , it condenses the request into key takeaways, allowing faster triage.

Based on priority or keywords, it uses Workflow Builder to trigger routing automations — directing high-severity issues to #oncall, for example.

The agent posts a task list and generates a summary recap pinned for team visibility.

If recurring issues are detected, it proactively flags the trend in a weekly ops report generated with Workflow Builder and shared to the team channel.

AI-driven marketing task management

A growing marketing team is launching a campaign — a process filled with back-and-forths, deadline checks, and stakeholder reviews.

With agentic workflows powered by Slack:

An AI agent monitors updates in the campaign channel, flagging when creative assets are ready for review.

Slack AI summarizes comment threads to highlight key feedback and decision points, helping cut down on back-and-forth.

The agent uses Workflow Builder to assign follow-ups, route assets to the right approvers, and escalate delays based on upcoming deadlines.

Once final approvals are complete, the agent posts a recap with links, summaries, and tagged stakeholders — and automatically saves it to a centralized campaign knowledge base , making it easier for future teams to reference what was done, why decisions were made, and what to replicate or avoid.

If similar questions come up in future projects, the agent can adapt and suggest relevant past threads or documentation directly in Slack, reducing rework and helping new team members ramp up faster.

Autonomous onboarding workflows

A new employee’s first week is full of forms, introductions, and setup tasks. Without a system in place, things slip through the cracks.

Here’s how Slack’s AI agents can help:

An AI agent welcomes the new hire in a dedicated onboarding channel and shares a task checklist.

As the employee completes each step — setting up payroll, reviewing policies, and meeting their team — the agent tracks progress and sends reminders for any outstanding items.

Managers receive automated updates on onboarding status without chasing down details.

If a task stalls for more than 48 hours, the agent flags it and recommends next steps to get it back on track.

Sales follow-up automation with reasoning

Deals go cold when reps lose track of next steps. Agentic workflows help sales teams stay ahead.

Using Slack AI, sales teams can put agents to work:

An AI agent monitors deal activity across connected tools and flags opportunities that have gone quiet.

Using context from prior Slack conversations, the agent suggests personalized follow-up messages based on what has worked before.

When a prospect re-engages, the agent alerts the rep in real time and surfaces relevant details from prior touchpoints.

End-of-week summaries highlight at-risk deals and recommend actions, helping reps prioritize without digging through dashboards.

These are just four examples of AI for work, but they highlight the broader shift at play: agentic workflows automate and orchestrate. With AI handling the flow, teams can focus on the finer details: defining strategy, fine-tuning creative work, and executing high-value tasks.

How Agentforce in Slack powers agentic workflows

Agentic workflows become exponentially more valuable when they meet people where they already work. That’s the idea behind Agentforce in Slack — one workspace that serves as a universal agent environment.

By deploying Agentforce in Slack, teams can collaborate with AI agents in real time, right inside channels or direct messages. These agents learn from conversational context, adapt to new inputs, and act on insights from across your Slack workspace. They respond in sync with team communication — triaging tickets, flagging stalled projects, and surfacing critical data points as needed.

Combined with Slack AI and Slackbot, Agentforce turns Slack into a true agentic OS where agents and humans work side by side.

Here’s what makes Agentforce in Slack a powerful enabler of agentic workflows:

Work with AI agents in the tools you already use. No extra logins, no switching tabs. Agents live right in your channels and DMs.

Agents learn from your team’s communication. They pick up context from conversations, so their actions become smarter and more relevant over time.

Real-time decision-making. Agents draw on both structured data and informal context to act quickly when it matters.

Frictionless automation. Teams collaborate with agents that handle the heavy lifting, rather than managing workflows manually.

This approach keeps work moving, reduces manual follow-up, and makes AI feel like a natural extension of your team — not an external add-on.

Best practices for adopting agentic workflows

You don’t need to overhaul your entire operation to adopt agentic workflows. A few practical steps can set you up for success.

Start with low-risk workflows. Choose repetitive, well-defined tasks for your first agentic workflows. Think status updates, meeting summaries, or routine ticket triage. Once you see results, expand from there.

Map data sources and permissions early. Agents need access to the right information to be effective. Before deployment, identify which systems, documents, and data sources each workflow requires and set permissions accordingly.

Set clear boundaries for agent actions. Define what agents can do on their own and where they must check in for approval. Clear guardrails help agents stay focused and prevent surprises.

Keep humans in the loop. For high-stakes decisions, build in checkpoints where a person reviews and approves before the agent acts. Automation should speed things up, not bypass accountability.

Create feedback loops. Treat agent instructions like any process: review what’s working, adjust what isn’t, and encourage your team to share what they learn. The best workflows improve over time.

The key is to start small, learn fast, and scale what works.

Agentic workflows will shape the future of work

Agentic workflows mark a fundamental shift in how work is done. Traditional automation follows a script, executing one step at a time. Agentic workflows pursue outcomes, with AI agents that reason through problems, adapt to new information, and coordinate across systems without constant direction.

You and your co-workers can tap into agentic AI to work smarter. Build trust in how agents perform, scale as you learn, and let your team focus on the work that matters most. The companies that embrace this shift early will move faster and stay ahead.

Ready to see what’s possible with agentic workflows? Explore how the Slack agentic platform brings humans and AI together.

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