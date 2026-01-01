How Wordsmith Brings AI-Powered Legal Work into Slack

About Wordsmith

An AI-powered command center for in-house legal teams

Wordsmith brings legal knowledge, workflows, and AI agents into the tools companies already use. Whether a sales rep needs a contract reviewed or an employee has a policy question, Wordsmith uses company templates, playbooks, and internal knowledge to provide guidance in the flow of work. By making legal support easier to access and self-serve, Wordsmith helps employees get what they need while giving legal teams more capacity for complex work.

The challenge

Bringing legal AI into the flow of work

Wordsmith was built to make legal support easier to access across the business. But legal work is highly contextual, often spread across contracts, shared drives, policy questions, approvals, past decisions, and conversations.

“Legal work by nature is so messy,” said Elly Meenan, a Legal Engineer at Wordsmith. “There are half-finished documents over here in somebody’s shared drive. There’s information that this one person has because they’ve been at the company for 20 years.”

For Wordsmith’s AI agents to be useful, they need to work within that context, not outside of it.

“We realized Slack was a necessity from day one, because if we want to make an in-house lawyer’s life easier, we have to be where work happens.” Mike Hall VP of Research and Development, Wordsmith

How Wordsmith works better with Slack

Slack becomes the front door for legal

Slack gives Wordsmith’s AI agents the context they need to support legal work in real time. When a contract, question, or approval happens in Slack, Wordsmith can respond in the same place. Slack becomes the front door for every legal request; the work arrives, Wordsmith’s agents do the first pass, and the legal team reviews and sends it back, all in the same thread.

For the business, that means there’s nothing new to adopt. Employees don’t open a separate legal tool, file a ticket, or wait in a queue. They ask questions, submit requests, and share contracts in the place they already spend their day. For legal teams, every request, document, comment, and decision stays in a single thread. That’s the point: Wordsmith brings legal intelligence into the tools teams already use, so access to legal becomes seamless and the whole operation keeps pace with the business.

Doing the work, not just collecting it

Contract review is a powerful example of this in action. Using Slack’s native file capabilities and APIs, Wordsmith can receive a document, analyze it, apply a customer’s playbook, and return an updated version right back into the thread.

“Slack offers an extremely convenient platform to build our product,” said Volodymyr “Gigz” Giginiak, the CTO of Wordsmith. “The fact that Slack handles files natively makes it easy for us to get this file, update it, and send it back just as a human colleague would do.”

By bringing legal work into Slack, Wordsmith helps teams respond faster without losing the context around each request. Wordsmith has even seen customers reduce contract review time by 85%.

“Wordsmith and Slack have made legal more approachable. You’ve just got this extra ‘person’ that lives in there and is able to pick up those tasks for you automatically.” Elly Meenan Legal Engineer, Wordsmith

Building trust in legal AI with human oversight

For legal teams, speed only matters if the answers are accurate and aligned with company policy. When a business user asks a legal question, Wordsmith can draft an answer and route it to legal to approve, edit, or reassign before it’s shared more broadly.

That keeps the legal team in the loop on triage, decisions, and the guardrails around what gets shared. Teams can start with human review, see how Wordsmith applies their playbooks and policies, and decide when certain questions or workflows are ready for more automation, building trust in AI over time.

“Lawyers are naturally risk-averse,” said Meenan. “This process gives them an extra layer of oversight, allowing them to keep sensitive information contained until it’s ready to share.”

Once a response is approved, Wordsmith can learn from that answer and apply the same guidance to similar questions in the future. Over time, routine legal questions become easier to answer, while lawyers can focus on work that requires deeper judgment.

Supporting more-sophisticated agent workflows with MCP

As legal teams make greater use of AI, agents need to take into account the context around a request, not just answer a single question. With Slack’s Model Context Protocol integration, Wordsmith’s agents can search Slack, reference shared files and past conversations, and take multiple steps to support more-sophisticated legal workflows.

“With MCP, our agent can search for information, take action, and move through tasks sequentially in Slack.” Volodymyr “Gigz” Giginiak CTO, Wordsmith

That context can also help legal teams become more proactive. For example, Wordsmith can monitor regulatory updates through RSS feeds in a secure Slack channel, then compare new information against a company’s policies, documents, and playbooks.

“Imagine if you had an agent that was staying online 24/7 and there was a new regulation that was happening overnight,” said Meenan. “You could wake up and find that Wordsmith has read the article and legislation change and told you the next steps to consider based on your current policies and documents.”

For legal teams, that changes the role of AI from responding to isolated questions to helping teams understand what changed, what it means, and what to do next. And for Wordsmith, Slack is the place to manage that work as more of it shifts to agents.

What’s next

Freeing up lawyers to do more of what they do best

Wordsmith is continuing to expand what legal teams can do with AI agents in Slack. As more legal workflows move into channels, in-house teams can coordinate the work around each request, from intake and document review to approvals, follow-ups, and next steps, all recorded in one place.

The goal is to make legal expertise easier to access and apply while keeping legal teams focused on the work that requires human judgment. Slack gives Wordsmith a single place to bring together the people, context, decisions, and AI agents moving legal work forward.

“As agents take on more legal work, Slack is where we manage it all,” said Hall. “I can’t imagine doing it anywhere else.”