COLLECTION
Create the building blocks of automation
Join us in this webinar series, where we'll guide developers through beginner, intermediate, and advanced concepts for building modular Slack apps with the next generation platform.
Building modular Slack apps: Getting started
In this webinar, we’ll guide developers through the basics of how to scaffold, build, and deploy Slack apps on the next generation platformWatch Now
Building modular Slack apps: Integrating generative AI
In this webinar, we'll explore more intermediate concepts in modular app development with generative AI use cases.Watch Now