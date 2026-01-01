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Create the building blocks of automation

Join us in this webinar series, where we'll guide developers through beginner, intermediate, and advanced concepts for building modular Slack apps with the next generation platform.

A crane picking up blocks representing building on the Slack platform
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Building modular Slack apps: Getting started

In this webinar, we’ll guide developers through the basics of how to scaffold, build, and deploy Slack apps on the next generation platform

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Building modular Slack apps: Integrating generative AI

In this webinar, we'll explore more intermediate concepts in modular app development with generative AI use cases.

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