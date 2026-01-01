If you need to download or delete the datastore for an app hosted on Slack's managed infrastructure, you can use an API or the Slack command line interface (CLI). To do this, you'll need to be a collaborator on the app.

Tip: If you can't add yourself as a collaborator, ask the app developer to follow the steps below.

Download an app's datastore

Use an API

To download a single record, call the apps.datastore.get API.

API. To download the entire datastore, call the apps.datastore.query API.

Use the CLI

Download and install the Slack CLI (if you haven't already). From a terminal, change your working directory to the app's project directory. To download a single record from a datastore, use the slack datastore get command. To download all records from a datastore, use the slack datastore query --output json command. If your datastore contains more than one page of records, you may need to use pagination to fetch all the records.



Delete an app's datastore

Use an API

To delete a single record, call the apps.datastore.delete API. All data will be output as JSON.

Use the CLI

Download and install the Slack CLI (if you haven't already). From a terminal, change your working directory to the app's project directory. To delete a single record from a datastore, use the slack datastore delete command. To delete an entire datastore, you have two options:



• Use the slack datastore query command to determine the IDs of all records to delete, then use slack datastore delete to delete them one at a time.

• Remove the datastore from your app's manifest and re-deploy your app using the slack deploy --force command to drop the datastore table entirely.