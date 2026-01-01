On the Slack mobile app, you can customize what appears along the top of your app so you can quickly access what's most important to you.



Customize the top of your mobile app

Show, hide, or re-order the items that appear at the top of your Home tab, like

Catch up, Threads, Drafts & sent, and Recap.

From the Home tab, swipe left on the existing items, then tap the

settings icon. Tap the toggle next to the items you'd like to show or hide. To reorder the items, press and hold the six dots icon, then drag the item to a new position.

Tip: Tap and hold any item to re-order it from the Home tab.



Sort your conversation list

The Home tab contains a list of your conversations, similar to the sidebar on desktop. By default, conversations on mobile will be sorted alphabetically, or by section if you use custom sections. You can choose to sort by recent activity instead.



Manage your haptic feedback preference

On an iOS device, you can decide whether you feel haptic feedback when tapping buttons in the Slack mobile app.

Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner of the Slack app. Select Preferences. Under Accessibility, tap Animation & Haptics. Tap the toggle next to Allow Haptics to enable or disable touch feedback when interacting with buttons in the Slack app.