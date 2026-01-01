Guide people straight to a coworker's profile by creating a custom link to share in your company's people directory or intranet. This link (also known as a deeplink) will only open Slack for members with access to your workspace.

Linking to a profile makes finding the right people in Slack even easier. Try sharing the link in places where it’s helpful to put a face to a name:

Internal employee directory

Email signatures

Newsletter updates



Create a link to a DM or profile

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Create the link by combining your workspace URL with members’ user IDs. Here’s how: The first part of the link is the workspace URL. For example, https://acmeco.slack.com . user ID. Multiple members' User IDs can be found using the The second part of the link is the. Multiple members' User IDs can be found using the users.list API method . Or, an individual's User ID can be found by clicking More button in a member's profile, then choosing Copy member ID. Append the user ID to the end of the workspace URL. Here’s an example: https://acmeco.slack.com/team/U1H63D8SZ.



That’s it! Include this link to a member’s profile anywhere you’d like. Create the link by combining your org URL with members’ org-level user IDs. Here’s how: The first part of the link is the org URL. Let’s say it’s https://acmeorg.enterprise.slack.com . user ID. Multiple members' user IDs can be found using the The second part of the link is the member's org-level. Multiple members' user IDs can be found using the SCIM GET /Users API method . Or, a n individual's user ID can be found by clicking the More button in a member's profile, then choosing Copy member ID. Append the user ID to the end of the org URL. Like so: https://acmeorg.enterprise.slack.com/user/@W1H63D8SZ.



