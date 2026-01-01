Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
Next Previous Actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,Add members,Add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,Automation apps,badge,billing details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customization,customize,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery APIs,display name,DMs,Do Not Disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,Enterprise Mobility Management,executives,export,failed payments,Fair Billing,faqs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,giphy,github integration,github organization,github,glossary,google apps,google calendar,google drive,guests,highlights,hipchat,human resources,IFTTT,import,Incoming WebHooks,integrations,ios,invite,IT teams,JIRA,join,Keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,linux,mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,nonprofits,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,plan,plans,plus plan,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritize tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,Request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,signup mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,Save notes and files,Service Level Agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,slack status,slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,Terms of Service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,vacation,Vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what's important,whitelisting,windows phone,windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace's settings,wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,File storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,Voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,Invited members,Transfer ownership,Whitelist,Enterprise Key Management,Transport Layer Security,Strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,work hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Troubleshoot Slack in a Citrix environment
If you're using Slack with Citrix and having trouble launching the desktop app, learn more about this problem and how to fix it.
Issues launching Slack What's causing this problem
Citrix environments, like XenApp and XenDesktop, use Dynamic-Link Library (DLL) redirection to route API calls that perform extra tasks before calling Windows operating system APIs.
Due to an incompatibility between the Slack desktop app and Citrix's third-party DLLs, Slack may fail to load in Citrix environments.
What you'll see when launching Slack
The Slack app will appear not to start after you attempt to launch it. However, if you open the task manager, you'll see
slack.exe processes running. Slack may show up in the taskbar as well, but you won't be able to interact with the app.
Typically, the app will finish launching after about 15 minutes and perform normally — but you'll see multiple reports of the
slack.exe process crashing from that time period.
Exempt slack.exe from DLL hooking
To resolve problems launching the Slack app, you can exempt specific processes from your Citrix environment's DLL hooking mechanism. You can either
add registry values manually or run a PowerShell script to create registry values automatically. Add the slack.exe registry value manually
From your computer, press the
Win and R keys, then type regedit.exe. Check for the following keys and add any you don't see:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE/SOFTWARE/Citrix/CtxHook HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE/SOFTWARE/Wow6432Node/Citrix/CtxHook HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE/SOFTWARE/Wow6432Node/Citrix/CtxHook64
If it doesn't already exist, ensure to add a registry value to each key listed above:
Name: ExcludedImageNames Type: REG_SZ Value: slack.exe If
ExcludedImageNames already exists, make sure slack.exe is added to the names of executables, and ensure they are comma separated, like so: App1.exe,App2.exe,slack.exe
Check for the following key, and add it if it isn't there:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE/SYSTEM/CurrentControlSet/services/CtxUvi
If you added the key from step 5, ensure you also add the following registry value:
Name: UviProcessExcludes Type: REG_SZ Value: slack.exe If
UviProcessExcludes already exists, make sure to add slack.exe to the names of executables, separated by a semicolon, like so: App1.exe;App2.exe;slack.exe
For additional information,
see the official Citrix documentation.
Run a PowerShell script to create registry values
Download this PowerShell script. When the download is complete, right-click the script file and select
Run with PowerShell. Reboot your machine, then re-launch the Slack desktop app.
Tip: If you're unable to run the PowerShell script because of an execution policy violation, follow Microsoft's documentation to update your computer's policies. Awesome!
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