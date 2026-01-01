Having trouble accessing the Billing page or completing checkout? The common issues below explain what may be causing the error and how to resolve it. If you're unable to resolve the issue you're experiencing, contact our Support team for further assistance.

Address can't be verified

We use USPS to authenticate addresses, and even minor formatting differences can affect whether an address can be verified. If you encounter an issue, check your address in the USPS lookup tool and use the suggested format provided. Keep in mind that addresses must be successfully verified through USPS to be accepted.

Tip: Your Slack billing address doesn’t need to match your credit card billing address. It’s only used on emailed receipts, so you can use an alternate address if needed.



Checkout page won’t load

If the checkout page gets stuck on a spinning wheel, it’s often due to a duplicate transaction. Refresh your browser, then visit the Billing Overview page to confirm your plan. If the issue persists, try the purchase again in a private or Incognito window.



Browser not supported

If you see an error that your browser isn’t supported when you access the Billing page, update it to a version that meets Slack’s system requirements before proceeding.