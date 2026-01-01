Depending on the country where your company is located, VAT or sales tax may be added when you upgrade your Slack workspace to a paid plan if a valid tax ID is not provided. If you forgot to add your tax ID, you can update your billing details to add one and may qualify for a tax refund.

Add a tax ID to your billing details

A Workspace Owner, or the member who upgraded the workspace, can follow the steps below to add a tax ID. Keep in mind that past invoices won't be updated, but your tax ID will show on all future invoices and your workspace will be automatically exempt for future purchases.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. If you don't see this option, click your workspace name to access workspace settings instead. Select Manage billing from the menu. On the Billing page choose Settings. Enter your VAT or GST/HST ID number and click Save settings.



Contact us to request a tax refund

Once your tax ID has been added, contact our team to request a refund: