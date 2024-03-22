Slack at TrailblazerDX 2024

This year’s TrailblazerDX conference once again brought together thousands of developers from across the Salesforce ecosystem, and we were excited to be there to meet everyone building (or soon to build!) on the Slack platform. In addition to launching a new home for Slack developers, we ran workshops, hosted partners, interviewed developers and mingled with our continuously growing community.

Empowering developers with new tools

Nearly 1,000 developers have created free accounts with the new developer portal since it launched. (Sign up now if you haven’t already!)

Your new developer home gives everyone the ability to create their own enterprise grade, self-serve sandboxes for developing, testing and maintaining apps. These sandboxes come with all of the features of Enterprise Grid, giving every developer a fully operational battle station to develop against.

When you sign up, you also get access to our latest developer newsletter, a heads-up about virtual and in-person events where the Slack team is presenting, access to a community of other developers, and shortlisted for beta features.

The power of Salesforce + Slack

Of course, TrailblazerDX is the absolute best place to bring Salesforce and Slack developers together. At our demo booths, workshops, minihacks and presentations, it was amazing to meet Salesforce developers looking to bring meaningful work into their Slack workspaces. With the recent release of connectors in Workflow Builder, including the ability to create and update Salesforce records or even run a Salesforce Flow, we were able to introduce a whole new way of automating work across tools without writing any code. And of course, all of this functionality is available via the automations platform.

Melissa Chan, who leads automations on our canvas team, presented at one of the most well-attended sessions of the conference, “Explore Event-Driven Salesforce Automations in Slack,” which you can watch for free on Salesforce+ right now. Follow along as Melissa guides you through the process of creating no-code workflows that will help you automate your work across Slack and Salesforce.

Eyes on AI

This year, TrailblazerDX was all in on the power of generative AI tools and how developers can securely build applications using CRM, AI, secure data, and trust with the Einstein 1 platform. Salesforce co-founder and Slack CTO Parker Harris laid out the vision for how all of Salesforce’s platforms can be brought together to build a more productive future. And Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, sat down with Anthropic co-founder Jared Kaplan to peer into the future of generative AI tools.

Slack AI is an important part of this story, helping to make your communication platform faster and easier to use. We were thrilled to hear from so many developers who are building all kinds of AI applications and using Slack as the conversational interface to their apps. We’ve put together resources for how to get started with Slack AI; how you can resolve customer incidents faster with automations and AI; and even how you get started building your own AI-powered applications using the modular Slack platform.

And rest assured, the emerging capabilities unlocked by generative AI, Salesforce and Slack are built on a firm foundation of trust, safety and security.

Thank you to everyone who came out to learn and celebrate the amazing community of developers building on Slack and Salesforce at TrailblazerDX. If you weren’t able to join us in person, you can catch up on Salesforce+ with over 50 sessions. If you haven’t already, please sign up for the new Slack developer program and get started on your journey toward building amazing Slack apps.