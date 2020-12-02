The Future Forum is partnering with Fortune to explore major changes in the way people and companies work. Today’s announcement kicks off a series of content and events dedicated to giving executives the context, data, and blueprints required to reimagine the way their organization works.

Slack launched the Future Forum consortium in September to help companies make the transformations necessary to thrive in the new economy.

“We’re in a period of complex change but our research points to massive opportunities to leverage the moment to create a lasting impact that can make people’s working lives better and improve business performance,” said Brian Elliott, VP of Future Forum. “Fortune is the perfect partner for us because they have the ability to tell the story and drive conversation about the major changes impacting the world of work. This partnership is all about accelerating our progress in delivering on our mission to help companies radically reimagine the way they work.”

“We’re in the middle of a revolution in the world of work,” said Alan Murray, CEO of Fortune. “We are partnering with the Future Forum to help educate people about the major trends that will impact their working lives. This partnership will help us arm people with the information they need to get ahead of the change and create a new formula for success.”

The partnership includes:

The Worksheet, a weekly newsletter edited by S. Mitra Kalita that shares new insights and summarizes key developments in the world of work. Sign up here.

The “Smarter Working” content hub, which includes curated content from Fortune, pulling together articles about key developments in the world of work from sections such as “Careers”, “Finance” and “Tech.”

Executive Events: a series of events for C-suite leaders in the Fortune 500 to exchange ideas on how to transform their organizations for a new era of work.

The Future Forum is also launching a blog on www.futureforum.com/blog, where it will share content and news. including:

The quarterly Remote Employee Experience Index, which provides the data and analysis that organizations need to navigate this new world of work. The first installment of the Index was released in October.

A new whitepaper on the limitations of the traditional 9-to-5, offering blueprints and hands-on advice rooted in the Remote Employee Experience Index data.

A series of playbooks that provide practical advice for adapting to a remote-first world, including making flexible schedules work and building inclusivity and belonging on your team.

Recaps and videos from past Future Forum events, including remarks from Adam Grant and an academic summit on diversity, equity, and belonging in the workplace.

This is a period of unprecedented change and dynamic opportunity for executives. Leaders have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to reinvent the way their organizations operate and the way they manage. With this Fortune partnership, the Future Forum will grow its focus on helping more leaders navigate a web of change and emerge stronger than ever.