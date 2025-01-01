MIMIT Healthcare Harnesses Agentforce in Slack to Deliver Faster, More Reliable Healthcare

Behind every great customer experience is a well-oiled system of internal processes. When workflows run smoothly, efficiency improves, quality soars, and customers — whether in retail, tech, or finance — walk away satisfied.

Healthcare is no exception. Determined to provide a better experience from the inside out, Dr. Paramjit “Romi” Chopra is tapping into the power of Slack and Agentforce, the agentic layer of the Salesforce platform. Dr. Chopra is the CEO and founder of both CIMSS Innovative Solutions and MIMIT Health, a multi-specialty physician group in the greater Chicago area. “To offer a more enjoyable and efficient journey, we use Slack and Agentforce seamlessly together,” said Dr. Chopra.

Agents built on Agentforce can autonomously handle customer referrals, inquiries, and more with precision, leveraging advanced business knowledge to execute role-specific tasks without human intervention. Powered by the Atlas Reasoning Engine, Agentforce delivers reliable responses while being natively integrated with Salesforce CRM, Data Cloud, and Slack — perfect for industries like healthcare with confidential patient records in Health Cloud. Out-of-the-box Slack actions streamline workflows, and the Einstein Trust Layer ensures enterprise-grade security with zero data retention, encryption, and proactive guardrails.

Ultimately, Dr. Chopra and his team see Slack, Sales Cloud, Data Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Agentforce as parts of a much bigger efficiency puzzle — each piece is powerful on its own, but together, they’re exponentially more valuable. Slack serves as the intuitive front page of this cohesive ecosystem: a user-friendly, collaborative storefront that brings rich data, insights, and tools directly to the fingertips of employees. This empowers the MIMIT team to not only transform internal operations, but deliver a secure, seamless customer journey that ensures high-quality care and lasting peace of mind.

“With Agentforce, we’ve streamlined our patient referral process, significantly reducing manual workload. Now, instead of requiring multiple people to manage leads, the agent takes care of it in seconds.” Dr. Paramjit ‘Romi’ Chopra Founder and CEO, MIMIT Health

Reducing manual effort and ensuring secure onboarding with Agentforce

Traditionally, when a doctor refers a patient, a manual workflow follows: A team member records the referral, inputs the patient’s details, and initiates a series of time-consuming onboarding steps that leave room for error.

Agentforce makes it simple for patients to book appointments by instantly routing their information to the right scheduling flow. Internally, wherever the patient’s details originate — whether via text, email, phone call, or landing page — the information is first entered into Slack. From there, Agentforce automatically picks it up and creates a lead in Health Cloud, which is routed into a queue in the #new-patient-referrals-mimit channel within the MIMIT Slack workspace.

At this point, Agentforce has turned simple text into actionable data: A member of the MIMIT team then picks it up in-thread, and once the lead is assigned, a Slack workflow spins up a new channel containing all the relevant patient information. The entire process takes place within a HIPAA-compliant Slack environment, ensuring that only authorized personnel have access. “Agentforce ensures that no patients slip through the cracks,” said Dr. Chopra.

Once the appointment is confirmed, the lead is converted into a patient in Salesforce, kicking off a new series of automated actions in Slack. A new-patient channel is created, the care team is added, and the space becomes a centralized hub — rich with context, historical information, and embedded resources via canvases and more — all designed to support seamless, high-quality care. “Agentforce has revolutionized referrals, reducing manual effort while ensuring a smooth, secure, and efficient onboarding process.”

“The advantage of having everything in Slack is that users can get whatever they need right where they’re already working.” Dr. Paramjit ‘Romi’ Chopra Founder and CEO, MIMIT Health

A game-changer for instant access to life-saving knowledge

One of the most exciting advancements with Agentforce is its ability to streamline knowledge management for internal teams. Whenever anyone has a question, they can tap the Agentforce logo in MIMIT’s workspace navigation bar. From here, the user simply types their inquiry in plain text; the agent will tap MIMIT’s knowledge base, Experience Cloud, and more sources to find the answer in seconds, further engaging as necessary to find the most impactful solution.

This development was originally designed for surgical scenarios — for example, a nurse who needs guidance on administering medicine during an emergency and needs instant answers. After much success, it’s being expanded to students as well as other uses, like MIMIT’s Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) team, who frequently searches for information on processes and policies. Instead of spending time searching for information across multiple documents and platforms, they simply access this intuitive, intelligent storefront of information. Slack meets Dr. Chopra’s team where they’re already working, democratizing access to information without needing to train staff on another tool.

“Now that we’ve seen the clear benefits of Agentforce workflows, we’re exploring additional ways to harness its power and further streamline our operations.” Dr. Paramjit ‘Romi’ Chopra Founder and CEO, MIMIT Health

Balancing AI-powered healthcare with a human touch

Looking forward, MIMIT Health is working on deploying additional employee-facing agents in Slack to assist with tasks like:

Transcriptions: AI medical transcription reduces manual notetaking and improves documentation. With thorough records, physicians can make more informed recommendations and enhance post-appointment care coordination.

In partnership with CIMSS Innovative solutions, agents streamline revenue-cycle challenges like filing claims and disputing billing issues.

In partnership with CIMSS Innovative solutions, agents streamline revenue-cycle challenges like filing claims and disputing billing issues. Physician onboarding: Agentforce streamlines physician credentialing and onboarding processes, improving time-to-revenue and reducing downtime.

Designed to balance automation with human care, Agentforce routine work is handled in a cost-effective, streamlined way. Historically, administrative tasks such as answering straightforward patient inquiries, scheduling appointments, and routing requests required significant time and effort from the team. But these are exactly the kinds of tasks Agentforce can handle, and patients actually prefer quick, simple transactions: Many would rather send a text and get an immediate response than spend 20 minutes on a call. This reflects a growing demand for efficiency in healthcare communication — one that Agentforce is purpose-built to meet.

Traditionally, a doctor costs $600 per hour, a nurse $150 per hour, and a contact center agent $30 per hour. In contrast, Agentforce handles everything for just $2 per 24-hour conversation, reducing the administrative burden, improving job satisfaction, and eliminating the need to hire additional support staff. This could, on average, help teams be 99% more efficient and save at least $200,000 a year.

Of course, when it comes to urgent or emotional health concerns, patients still seek a human connection. Dr. Chopra recognizes that Agentforce excels where speed and efficiency are key — and for those healthcare moments that require personal, high-touch patient engagement, he can rest assured they’ll be able to easily escalate to a real-life care coordinator, nurse, or doctor.