Slate Boosts Forecast Accuracy by 60% and Doubles Deal Wins With Slack

Slate is a content creation platform built for speed and scale. Born in the fast-paced world of sports and entertainment, it gives social teams the power to design, brand, and publish eye-catching content in seconds — so every play, highlight, and breaking moment feels bigger than the screen.

“We’re striving to be the one-stop shop for enterprise brands to create dynamic, authentic content on social.” Kunal Patel Chief Revenue Officer, Slate

The challenge

Fast-moving teams needed tools that could keep pace

As Slate grew, its revenue team managed more deals, more data, and more cross-functional conversations, all while being fully remote. But without a single place to manage critical sales information, the team struggled to keep everyone aligned.

Forecasting was inconsistent: Pipeline reviews often felt like a chore, with too much energy spent tracking down updates and reconciling information across tools. “It became more of a task than a value-add,” said Director of Revenue Operations Meghan Bass. Important customer insights lived in scattered places, which made it harder to bring timely feedback back to product and engineering.

For a lean team, the strain was clear. Account executives were spending more time managing processes than moving deals forward. Leaders lacked confidence in the accuracy of forecasts. And with everyone working remotely, the absence of a single, trusted hub for collaboration made it difficult to keep momentum.

“Transparency is huge for us. Having access to the right information at the right time in Slack helps everyone at Slate do better.” Meghan Bass Director of Revenue Operations, Slate

How Slate works better with Slack

With Slack, every deal, demo, and decision moves faster

A faster, more transparent way to run revenue operations, Slack improves accuracy, cuts down on busywork, and connects Slate’s entire go-to-market engine.

Pipeline management now runs through Slack canvases. Each account executive adds the deals they are committing to for the month directly into a canvas, making it easy for everyone to see, discuss, and update in real time. This single, transparent view inside Slack improved the accuracy of Slate’s monthly forecasts by 60%. “Being intentional about what people are committing, and having them think twice about it, is a huge unlock for us,” said Chief Revenue Officer Kunal Patel.

Dedicated Slack channels for new meetings, closed-won deals, and lost opportunities give the whole company visibility into the sales pipeline, while Slack channels integrations share real-time call insights with engineers and product leaders. “It helps everyone, from product to engineering, understand what’s happening with customers and shape the roadmap,” Bass said.

Slack Connect doubled Slate’s ability to close deals by enabling more transparent collaboration with prospects. It also helped Slate launch a new product faster. During the product’s design phase, Slate invited 12 partners — including the Golden State Warriors — into shared Slack channels to test and refine the product in real time. The approach accelerated feedback, strengthened relationships, and led eight of those 12 partners to become paying customers of the new product.

Workflow Builder automations keep go-to-market meetings on track with reminders, while a praise channel powered by Lattice reinforces core values across the company. Even culture finds a home in Slack: “I think the emoji are the most important part of our culture,” Bass said.

“Responsiveness and speed in Slack Connect builds a lot of trust with our customers.” Kunal Patel Chief Revenue Officer, Slate

What’s next

Scaling creativity, expanding reach, and keeping Slack at the core

Looking ahead, Slate is continuing to evolve how it uses Slack—shifting from simple status updates to automations and workflows that deliver richer, actionable insights. “Historically, it’s been more about FYI notifications,” said Bass. “Now we’re using Slack to surface the context behind what’s happening, so every team can act faster and smarter.”

This next phase centers on cross-functional visibility. Sales insights now reach product and engineering in real time, while marketing and customer success stay closely aligned on upcoming launches and customer needs. “We want information shared by sales to be valuable for the whole company,” Bass said. “Slack makes that possible by putting everyone in the same conversation.”

As Slate expands beyond its sports roots into new industries and larger enterprise markets, Slack remains the connective tissue that keeps teams agile, transparent, and focused on what matters most. “Slack is the lifeblood of how we operate,” said Patel. “If it starts in Slack, it gets done.”