AI Agents and the Future of Work: What the Experts Predict

Join Slack researchers in conversation with leading academics for a live discussion on when—and how—AI will reshape the way we work

60 min

    AI is fundamentally changing how we work, but the pace and shape of that transformation is still coming into focus. To better understand what’s ahead, Slack’s Workforce Lab convened a panel of 30 academic experts and surveyed them to forecast the future of AI in the workplace.

    Join Slack researchers and select panel participants for a lively discussion unpacking the survey results. We’ll explore what the experts’ predictions reveal about the evolving world of work and take your questions live. Whether you’re a business leader, an AI enthusiast, or just curious about what’s coming, this conversation will offer fresh insights into how AI agents will redefine roles, teams, and productivity.

    Featured speakers:

    Lucas PuenteVP, Research, Slack
    Marcia AshSenior Researcher, Product Research & Insights, Slack
    Ifeoma AjunwaAsa Griggs Candler Professor of Law, Founding Director of the A.I. and Future of Work Program, and Associate Dean for Projects and Partnerships, Emory Law School
    John HortonAssociate Professor, MIT Sloan School of Management and NBER, Research Associate, MIT Sloan School of Management
    Chiara FarronatoGlenn and Mary Jane Creamer Associate Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School

