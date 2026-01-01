AI Agents and the Future of Work: What the Experts Predict

AI is fundamentally changing how we work, but the pace and shape of that transformation is still coming into focus. To better understand what’s ahead, Slack’s Workforce Lab convened a panel of 30 academic experts and surveyed them to forecast the future of AI in the workplace.
Join Slack researchers and select panel participants for a lively discussion unpacking the survey results. We’ll explore what the experts’ predictions reveal about the evolving world of work and take your questions live. Whether you’re a business leader, an AI enthusiast, or just curious about what’s coming, this conversation will offer fresh insights into how AI agents will redefine roles, teams, and productivity.
