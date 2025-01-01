Discover 3 ways Slack is changing the way marketers work

This webinar is best for:

Enhanced by the magic of AI, data and CRM, Slack combines automation, knowledge and connection so you can start reaching new levels of productivity. During this webinar, we’ll explore how Slack transforms your marketing teams in three ways: helping you make smarter decisions together, breaking down silos, and getting more value from partners.

We’ll dive into how innovative tools such as Marketing Cloud Intelligence Insights, Digital Command Center, Account Engagement and Slack GPT supercharge Slack and your marketing efforts. In addition, we’ll have a Q&A with marketers from Grammarly. Gain valuable insights from this engaging conversation, where our experts will discuss best practices for transforming your marketing efforts with Slack.

Things you’ll learn: The benefits and functionalities of Marketing Cloud Intelligence Insights, Digital Command Center, Account Engagement and the ChatGPT app in Slack

How AI and data-driven insights can enhance decision-making and optimize marketing strategies

Strategies for effectively connecting and accelerating work with other teams in your organization and with external partners

Techniques to streamline collaboration, enhance communication, and boost team productivity in Slack

