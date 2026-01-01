Discover 3 ways Slack is changing the way marketers work

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 마케터
Enhanced by the magic of AI, data and CRM, Slack combines automation, knowledge and connection so you can start reaching new levels of productivity. During this webinar, we’ll explore how Slack transforms your marketing teams in three ways: helping you make smarter decisions together, breaking down silos, and getting more value from partners.
We’ll dive into how innovative tools such as Marketing Cloud Intelligence Insights, Digital Command Center, Account Engagement and Slack GPT supercharge Slack and your marketing efforts. In addition, we’ll have a Q&A with marketers from Grammarly. Gain valuable insights from this engaging conversation, where our experts will discuss best practices for transforming your marketing efforts with Slack.
주요 발표자:
