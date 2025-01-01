Driving field service efficiency with Slack and Salesforce Service Cloud

This webinar is best for:
- Customer support teams
Join us for a deep dive into how Service Cloud and Slack fit perfectly together to make manufacturing field service more efficient.
We’ll cover some Slack basics as well as our deep integration with Service Cloud, before taking a closer look at real use cases in action today that help some of our biggest customers:
- Decrease service case resolution time
- Speed collaboration between service reps and external partners
- Centralise case communication and knowledge sharing across teams
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.