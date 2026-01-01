Hands shaking representing good customer service
Driving field service efficiency with Slack and Salesforce Service Cloud

See how manufacturers are leveraging the combined power of Slack and Service Cloud to empower field employees and drive customer satisfaction.

30 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Customer support teams

Join us for a deep dive into how Service Cloud and Slack fit perfectly together to make manufacturing field service more efficient.

We’ll cover some Slack basics as well as our deep integration with Service Cloud, before taking a closer look at real use cases in action today that help some of our biggest customers:

  • Decrease service case resolution time
  • Speed collaboration between service reps and external partners
  • Centralise case communication and knowledge sharing across teams

