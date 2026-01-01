Webinar

Triple A = Triple Agentic Power for Every Business

Artificial Intelligence + Automation + Analytics = Maximum Productivity in the Flow of Work

45 min

    Data, analytics, and people – united where the work happens. Tableau Next and Slack form the new data-driven productivity dream team. In this session, we’ll show how the power of agentic AI delivers business data, KPIs, and context to the right place at the right time – in Slack.

    Tableau Next, as an agent-based analytics platform, transforms data-driven decision-making for everyone across the organization. In combination with Slack, it becomes a true productivity accelerator – bringing together data, actions, collaboration, real-time updates and more, all within the flow of work. No more tool-hopping. No more dashboard hunting. Just fast, smart decisions and seamless teamwork. The result: near-limitless productivity, faster response times, and greater success.

    Featured speakers:

    Alina Maia ReimannSenior Specialist Solution Engineer, Slack
    Antonia KluessSenior Solution Engineer, Tableau

