Triple A = Triple Agentic Power for Every Business

Data, analytics, and people – united where the work happens. Tableau Next and Slack form the new data-driven productivity dream team. In this session, we’ll show how the power of agentic AI delivers business data, KPIs, and context to the right place at the right time – in Slack.

Tableau Next, as an agent-based analytics platform, transforms data-driven decision-making for everyone across the organization. In combination with Slack, it becomes a true productivity accelerator – bringing together data, actions, collaboration, real-time updates and more, all within the flow of work. No more tool-hopping. No more dashboard hunting. Just fast, smart decisions and seamless teamwork. The result: near-limitless productivity, faster response times, and greater success.

Things you’ll learn: Stay focused: Keep all key KPIs in sight and take action instantly

Boost efficiency: Make faster decisions with fewer meetings

Empower your team: Next-level collaboration for better outcomes

