How enhancing employee experience is driving customer experience and innovation

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, the strategic use of agents and AI is key for gaining a competitive edge. By investing in the right technological tools and platforms, organizations can empower their workforce, streamline operations, and foster a culture of innovation and efficiency.
In this recorded webinar, originally brought to you by CIO and Slack, you’ll learn how aligning technology with a focus on creating an exceptional employee experience (EX) can lead to a superior customer experience (CX), ultimately driving company growth and outperforming competitors. Our expert speakers delve into real-world examples and best practices that show the tangible benefits of a tech-driven approach, from boosting employee engagement and productivity to enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Join us to discover how a holistic technology strategy not only improves the bottom line but also positions your company as a leader in the market.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.