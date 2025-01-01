How enhancing employee experience is driving customer experience and innovation

In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, the strategic use of agents and AI is key for gaining a competitive edge. By investing in the right technological tools and platforms, organizations can empower their workforce, streamline operations, and foster a culture of innovation and efficiency.

In this recorded webinar, originally brought to you by CIO and Slack, you’ll learn how aligning technology with a focus on creating an exceptional employee experience (EX) can lead to a superior customer experience (CX), ultimately driving company growth and outperforming competitors. Our expert speakers delve into real-world examples and best practices that show the tangible benefits of a tech-driven approach, from boosting employee engagement and productivity to enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Join us to discover how a holistic technology strategy not only improves the bottom line but also positions your company as a leader in the market.

Things you’ll learn: How the strategic use of agents and AI can provide a significant competitive advantage.

The symbiotic relationship between EX and CX and how they drive business growth.

Real-world examples and best practices of how technology can boost employee engagement and productivity.

How digital agents are being used to make knowledge more accessible to your workforce.

Advice for organisations looking to empower employees and drive CX through digital agents.

Predictions for the future of AI and agent technology in customer service.

Featured speakers: