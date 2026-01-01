Webinar

How enhancing employee experience is driving customer experience and innovation

Hear from EDF on how they use Slack to transform customer support operations and drive business growth.

    In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, the strategic use of agents and AI is key for gaining a competitive edge. By investing in the right technological tools and platforms, organizations can empower their workforce, streamline operations, and foster a culture of innovation and efficiency.

    In this recorded webinar, originally brought to you by CIO and Slack, you’ll learn how aligning technology with a focus on creating an exceptional employee experience (EX) can lead to a superior customer experience (CX), ultimately driving company growth and outperforming competitors. Our expert speakers delve into real-world examples and best practices that show the tangible benefits of a tech-driven approach, from boosting employee engagement and productivity to enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

    Join us to discover how a holistic technology strategy not only improves the bottom line but also positions your company as a leader in the market.

    Featured speakers:

    Sabrina BalsEnterprise Architect, Slack
    Richard HughesHead of Retail, EDF
    Graham ForsythDirector of Field Marketing, Slack

