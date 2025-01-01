How Engineering does DevOps with Slack with Vodafone, Veepee and Solarisbank

This webinar is best for:
- Developers
- Owners and admins
- Technology professionals
Around the globe, DevOps teams use Slack for everything from code reviews to cross-functional communication. Now you can learn how to unlock these capabilities for your team from Slack senior engineering manager of operations V Brennan, as well as how to build a DevOps culture that’s ready for change.
In this live webinar, we’ll show you how technical teams can centralize and automate their workflows through Slack using all their favorite tools and apps. You’ll come away with an understanding of how DevOps teams can work more efficiently with Slack, leading to stronger features and faster releases. Plus, you’ll hear from real customers in our Q&A session.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.