How Engineering does DevOps with Slack with Vodafone, Veepee and Solarisbank

Around the globe, DevOps teams use Slack for everything from code reviews to cross-functional communication. Now you can learn how to unlock these capabilities for your team from Slack senior engineering manager of operations V Brennan, as well as how to build a DevOps culture that’s ready for change.

In this live webinar, we’ll show you how technical teams can centralize and automate their workflows through Slack using all their favorite tools and apps. You’ll come away with an understanding of how DevOps teams can work more efficiently with Slack, leading to stronger features and faster releases. Plus, you’ll hear from real customers in our Q&A session.

Things you’ll learn: How Slack helped develop the culture and tools around DevOps

Insight into challenges of modern software teams

Innovative ways Slack can help you manage increasingly complex systems

Real Slack use cases from tech and engineering teams at Vodafone, Veepee and solarisBank

Featured speakers: