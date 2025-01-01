Inspiration to kickstart your Workflow Builder journey

Workflow Builder, an integrated feature within Slack, empowers users to streamline their work processes effortlessly. With this tool, anyone can automate their daily tasks without the need for coding skills, transforming routine activities in just a matter of minutes.

Although creating workflows is a straightforward process, determining what tasks to automate may pose an initial challenge. This webinar is designed to offer you inspiration and guidance on initiating your journey with Workflow Builder, presenting ideas to kickstart your automation efforts.

Things you’ll learn: An understanding of what Workflow Builder is & where to find workflow templates to get started

Use cases of Workflow Builder, including examples that connect with third party tools

A vision for the future of Workflow Builder, and the enhancements that customers can expect to see moving forward

Featured speakers: