Inspiration to kickstart your Workflow Builder journey

Join our Customer Success team as we explore how our team and customers alike are getting high value from simple, easy to create automations

35 min

    Workflow Builder, an integrated feature within Slack, empowers users to streamline their work processes effortlessly. With this tool, anyone can automate their daily tasks without the need for coding skills, transforming routine activities in just a matter of minutes.

    Although creating workflows is a straightforward process, determining what tasks to automate may pose an initial challenge. This webinar is designed to offer you inspiration and guidance on initiating your journey with Workflow Builder, presenting ideas to kickstart your automation efforts.

    Featured speakers:

    Dee O’NeillCustomer Success Manager, Slack

