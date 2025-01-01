Maintain agility and security in financial services with Slack

This webinar is best for:
- Financial services professionals
Tune in to learn why Slack is the productivity platform for your financial services organization—empowering you to leverage Slack’s AI, workflows and automation to operate more effectively and create efficiency across your organization and with your external partners.
You’ll also get to understand better why the most nimble banking, insurance and wealth management firms choose to invest in Slack alongside Salesforce.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.