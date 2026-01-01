Maintain agility and security in financial services with Slack

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 금융 서비스 전문가
Tune in to learn why Slack is the productivity platform for your financial services organization—empowering you to leverage Slack’s AI, workflows and automation to operate more effectively and create efficiency across your organization and with your external partners.
You’ll also get to understand better why the most nimble banking, insurance and wealth management firms choose to invest in Slack alongside Salesforce.
주요 발표자:
SlackPrime Named Account ExecutiveAJ Mojica
SlackAccount Solution EngineerXavier Clyburn
SlackTeam Lead - Financial ServicesCatherine Yeatman
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.