Maintain agility and security in financial services with Slack

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 財務担当者
Tune in to learn why Slack is the productivity platform for your financial services organization—empowering you to leverage Slack’s AI, workflows and automation to operate more effectively and create efficiency across your organization and with your external partners.
You’ll also get to understand better why the most nimble banking, insurance and wealth management firms choose to invest in Slack alongside Salesforce.
注目のスピーカー :
SlackPrime Named Account ExecutiveAJ Mojica
SlackAccount Solution EngineerXavier Clyburn
SlackTeam Lead - Financial ServicesCatherine Yeatman
