Pioneers of Change: Developer success through automation and transparency at BT

BT is one of the UK’s biggest telecommunications and network providers and it has operations in 180 countries worldwide. With millions of customers using its applications every day, BT has divided its tech department into more than 50 elite squads, all working to create different parts of its product range.

Jonny Wooldridge, Director of Digital Engineering at BT, joined Slack at Mobile World Congress to discuss how the Slack platform helps them improve collaboration and automate processes to deliver cutting edge products and services.