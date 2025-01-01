Two computers playing chess representing AI
Webinar

(Re)skilling the Workforce with AI

Join top researchers for a discussion on what individuals, teams, and leaders can do to prepare for the AI-powered future of work.

View webinar
60 min

    Workplaces are struggling to equip their employees with the information they need to use AI effectively. What tools are permitted? How should employees be trained? What needs to be communicated when AI is used? In this webinar, we’ll talk with top researchers to learn what individuals, teams, and leaders can do to prepare their workforces for the new world of AI.

    Featured speakers:

    Christina JanzerSr. VP, Research and Analytics and Head of Workforce Lab, Slack
    Haoqi ZhangAssociate Professor of Computer Science, Northwestern University
    Lilach MollickCo-Director of the Generative AI Lab at Wharton, Director of Pedagogy at Wharton Interactive, University of Pennsylvania
    Gerald KaneDepartment Head, C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry Chair of Business Administration and Professor, Department of Management Information Systems, University of Georgia

    Was this webinar useful?

    0/600

    Nice one!

    Thanks a lot for your feedback!

    Got it!

    Thanks for your feedback.

    Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

    Related Events