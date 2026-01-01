Two computers playing chess representing AI
(Re)skilling the Workforce with AI

Join top researchers for a discussion on what individuals, teams, and leaders can do to prepare for the AI-powered future of work.

    Workplaces are struggling to equip their employees with the information they need to use AI effectively. What tools are permitted? How should employees be trained? What needs to be communicated when AI is used? In this webinar, we’ll talk with top researchers to learn what individuals, teams, and leaders can do to prepare their workforces for the new world of AI.

    SlackSr. VP, Research and Analytics and Head of Workforce LabChristina Janzer
    Northwestern UniversityAssociate Professor of Computer ScienceHaoqi Zhang
    University of PennsylvaniaCo-Director of the Generative AI Lab at Wharton, Director of Pedagogy at Wharton InteractiveLilach Mollick
    University of GeorgiaDepartment Head, C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry Chair of Business Administration and Professor, Department of Management Information SystemsGerald Kane

