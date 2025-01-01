Webinar

The Multiplayer Workplace: How AI Agents Will Transform Enterprise Collaboration

Hear the latest research from IDC on workplace collaboration technology

View webinar
60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone

Join guest speaker Wayne Kurtzman, IDC Research Vice President of Collaboration and Communities and Ryan Gavin, CMO of Slack for a timely discussion about how collaboration platforms have become the critical link for organizations to deploy AI and agents successfully. Learn the key trends and new capabilities that leaders are looking for as they re-evaluate their work platforms for the era of agent-powered productivity.

From native AI functionality to automation to extensibility and partner ecosystem, today’s work platforms must connect the whole enterprise. Hear why Slack was named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Collaboration Applications and see how companies are using Slack to put AI to work in a trusted environment.

Featured speakers:

Ryan GavinChief Marketing Officer, Slack
Wayne KurtzmanResearch Vice President of Collaboration and Communities, IDC
Sheryl AndersonSr. Manager, Digital Workplace and Solutions, Rivian
Devon ClouseSr. IT Solutions Engineer, Rivian

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events