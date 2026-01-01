Webinar

The Multiplayer Workplace: How AI Agents Will Transform Enterprise Collaboration

Hear the latest research from IDC on workplace collaboration technology

Join guest speaker Wayne Kurtzman, IDC Research Vice President of Collaboration and Communities and Ryan Gavin, CMO of Slack for a timely discussion about how collaboration platforms have become the critical link for organizations to deploy AI and agents successfully. Learn the key trends and new capabilities that leaders are looking for as they re-evaluate their work platforms for the era of agent-powered productivity.

From native AI functionality to automation to extensibility and partner ecosystem, today’s work platforms must connect the whole enterprise. Hear why Slack was named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Collaboration Applications and see how companies are using Slack to put AI to work in a trusted environment.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackChief Marketing OfficerRyan Gavin
IDCResearch Vice President of Collaboration and CommunitiesWayne Kurtzman
RivianSr. Manager, Digital Workplace and SolutionsSheryl Anderson
RivianSr. IT Solutions EngineerDevon Clouse

