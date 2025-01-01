The rise of Digital Employee Experience

This webinar is best for:

By 2025, more than 50% of IT organisations will use digital employee experience to prioritize and measure digital initiative success, which is a significant increase from fewer than 5% in 2021. (Gartner). Every business now needs to be digital and every employee now needs to depend on workplace technology in order to succeed.

As a result, the employee digital experience has become a vital component in staff retention, team productivity and ultimately business growth. Join this session as we discuss how the spotlight has now moved onto what improvements IT leaders are making that focus on employee’s overall experience with technology.