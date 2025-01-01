Unlocking Productivity in a New World of Work: ANZ Edition

This webinar is best for:

Even as workers today have more workplace flexibility than ever before, they’re also facing productivity challenges from fragmented experiences across a multitude of tools. Almost 9 in 10 organisations cite digital experience as one of their top five business priorities, in areas such as workflow management and predictive analytics.

In this webinar, you’ll hear from experts from Salesforce and TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group on different workstyles in ANZ, the productivity challenges that ANZ workers are facing, and how Slack can help to bring teams together and supercharge productivity in the modern workplace.

Things you’ll learn: Slack's workplace research on employee expectations in ANZ regarding work flexibility and why that matters for productivity for different personalities.

How generative AI is being used to improve digital experiences

How do you measure productivity? Is there a disconnect between employers and employees on what those measures are?

What sorts of challenges local businesses are experiencing in the world of work and how Slack helps address these

