You can hide a person in Slack so that their messages in channels are hidden from you and you won’t receive notifications when they mention you or send you a direct message (DM).

How it works

When you hide or unhide someone, they won't be notified.

You can choose to reveal individual hidden messages.

A hidden person’s name will only be shown in the header of your DM with them, or if you copy their information from a conversation.

Hide a person

When you hide someone, their profile picture, name and messages will be hidden from you in most places throughout Slack. They'll be able to join huddles that you're in, but you'll see a warning letting you know that they're there, and their name will be hidden.

Desktop Mobile Open the profile for the member you would like to hide. Click the three dots icon, then choose Hide [Name]. To confirm, click Hide This Person. Open the profile for the member you would like to hide. Tap the three dots icon, then choose Hide [Name]. To confirm, tap Hide This Person.

Note: Hidden members who send you DMs or mention you in channels will not trigger banner notifications; however you’ll still see a badge 1 on the conversation.

View and manage hidden people

Someone that you’ve hidden will remain this way until you decide to unhide them.

Desktop Mobile Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences, then click Privacy & visibility. Scroll to find the list of People that you’ve hidden, then click the x icon to unhide someone. Tip: You can also unhide someone by opening their profile, clicking the three dots icon, then selecting Unhide. Open the hidden member's profile. Tap the three dots icon. Tap Unhide [Name].

View a hidden person’s message

When you choose to view a hidden person’s message, their name and photo will remain hidden. To view a message sent by someone that you’ve hidden, click or tap Show anyway.