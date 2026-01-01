When you hide someone, their profile picture, name and messages will be hidden from you in most places throughout Slack. They'll be able to join huddles that you're in, but you'll see a warning letting you know that they're there, and their name will be hidden.
Desktop
Mobile
Open the profile for the member you would like to hide.
Click the three dots icon, then choose Hide [Name].
To confirm, click Hide This Person.
Open the profile for the member you would like to hide.
Tap the three dots icon, then choose Hide [Name].
To confirm, tap Hide This Person.
Note: Hidden members who send you DMs or mention you in channels will not trigger banner notifications; however you’ll still see a badge 1 on the conversation.
View and manage hidden people
Someone that you’ve hidden will remain this way until you decide to unhide them.
Desktop
Mobile
Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
Select Preferences, then click Privacy & visibility.
Scroll to find the list of People that you’ve hidden, then click the x icon to unhide someone.
Tip: You can also unhide someone by opening their profile, clicking the three dots icon, then selecting Unhide.
Open the hidden member's profile.
Tap the three dots icon.
Tap Unhide [Name].
View a hidden person’s message
When you choose to view a hidden person’s message, their name and photo will remain hidden. To view a message sent by someone that you’ve hidden, click or tap Show anyway.