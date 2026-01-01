Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
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A channel’s name lets people know what it’s used for. If the purpose of a channel changes at any point in time, it can be renamed. Workspace owners and admins can rename any public channel (including
the general channel) and private channels that they’ve joined. Members can rename any channel that they manage. Note: On the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions, owners and admins with permission can rename public and private channels with channel management tools.
Rename a channel
Use the steps below to rename a channel. If you’d like to rename an archived channel, you’ll first need to
unarchive it.
Desktop
Mobile
Open the channel that you'd like to rename.
Click on the channel name in the conversation header.
Next to
Channel name, click Edit. Enter a new name, then click
Save changes.
Open the channel that you’d like to rename.
Tap the channel name in the conversation header.
Tap
Edit. Tap the channel name, then enter a new name.
Tap
Done or Save. Note: On Enterprise subscriptions, org owners and org admins can rename multi-workspace channels. Channel managers can rename multi-workspace channels that they are assigned to.
Who can use this feature?
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
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