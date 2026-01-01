A channel’s name lets people know what it’s used for. If the purpose of a channel changes at any point in time, it can be renamed. Workspace owners and admins can rename any public channel (including the general channel) and private channels that they’ve joined. Members can rename any channel that they manage.

Note: On the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions, owners and admins with permission can rename public and private channels with channel management tools.

Rename a channel

Use the steps below to rename a channel. If you’d like to rename an archived channel, you’ll first need to unarchive it.

Desktop Mobile Open the channel that you'd like to rename. Click on the channel name in the conversation header.

Next to Channel name, click Edit. Enter a new name, then click Save changes. Open the channel that you’d like to rename. Tap the channel name in the conversation header. Tap Edit. Tap the channel name, then enter a new name. Tap Done or Save.

Note: On Enterprise subscriptions, org owners and org admins can rename multi-workspace channels. Channel managers can rename multi-workspace channels that they are assigned to.