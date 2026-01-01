In addition to Slack huddles, you can choose a third-party calling app as an additional calling option for your workspace or Enterprise organisation. When you enable a third-party calling app, members can start a call from the headphones icon.

Note: Slack permits phone calls, but only via a third-party provider and app. You will need to contract Internet or telecommunications services from them directly. Slack does not charge you for using these integrations.



Select third-party calling apps

Keep in mind that choosing a third-party app may require you and your members to create an account with that service.

Free subscription Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Step 1: Select and install a calling app From your desktop, visit the Slack Marketplace and choose a calling app. Install the app to your workspace.

Step 2: Set a third-party calling app Once you’ve installed an app, use the steps below to make it available in Slack. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Third-party call providers, click Expand. Below Calling options, tick the box next to your preferred app. Click on Save. On the Pro and Business+ subscriptions, workspace owners and admins can select multiple third-party calling apps for members to choose from. Step 1: Select and install a calling app From your desktop, visit the Slack Marketplace and choose a calling app. Install the app to your workspace.

Step 2: Add a calling app From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Third-party call providers, click Expand. Below Calling options, tick the box next to your preferred apps. Click on Save. In an Enterprise organisation, certain apps can be installed at the org level. Other apps can be approved at the org level for workspace owners and admins to install to their workspaces. Add a calling app at the org level Org owners and admins can set any third-party calling apps installed at the org level as options alongside huddles. These options will be visible to members of all workspaces in an Enterprise organisation.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organisation settings. Next to Third-party call providers, click Edit. Below Calling options, tick the boxes next to your preferred apps. Click on Save.

Add a calling app at the workspace level If third-party calling apps haven’t been added at the org level, workspace owners and admins can install approved calling apps to their workspaces, then add them as an option for members to choose from the phone icon. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Next to Calls, click Expand. Below Allow video calls in Slack, tick the boxes next to your preferred calling options. Click on Save.



Allow outbound phone calls

On the Pro, Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions, you can call phone numbers using third-party apps from direct messages (DMs) in Slack. The following apps support making outbound calls:

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Step 1: Select and install a calling app From your desktop, visit the Slack Marketplace and choose a calling app. Install the app to your workspace.

Step 2: Allow outbound calls Once you’ve selected and installed a third-party calling app, use the steps below to make it available from the phone icon and allow outbound calling from DMs. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Next to Third-party call providers, click Expand. Below Allow phone number calls in Slack, tick the boxes next to your preferred apps. Click on Save. Step 1: Select and install a calling app From your desktop, visit the Slack Marketplace and choose a calling app. Install the app to your workspace.

Step 2: Allow outbound calls Once you’ve selected and installed a third-party calling app, use the steps below to make it available from the phone icon and allow outbound calling from DMs. From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Next to Third-party call providers, click Expand. Below Allow phone number calls in Slack, tick the boxes next to your preferred apps. Click on Save. Note: Follow these steps for each workspace in your org where you’d like to allow outbound phone calls.