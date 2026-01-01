The Slack analytics dashboard allows you to gain insight into how your organisation uses Slack. From the dashboard, you can easily find and sort information to understand more about the activity in your workspace or Enterprise organisation.

What to expect

The views and metrics available to you depend on your subscription. On the free version of Slack, you can view basic metrics; on paid subscriptions, you can view more detailed metrics about channels, members, Slack AI features and apps.

You can view a list of available metrics and their definitions to help you understand your Slack analytics data.

By default, only workspace owners and admins can see member analytics. Workspace owners (Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions) and org owners (Enterprise subscriptions) can choose to give access to an overview, but not the full analytics to all members or disable member metrics completely. People with the Analytics admin system role can always view member analytics if they're available.

Private channel analytics are only available on Enterprise subscriptions to owners and admins with permission to manage private channels.

Tip: Skip the dashboard and ask Slackbot your analytics questions directly. Slackbot can access all the same analytics data that you can.



View your analytics dashboard

Free subscription Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions On the free version of Slack, you can see a high-level view of your workspace activity from the Overview tab of the analytics dashboard. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace analytics from the menu. To adjust the date range for the data, click Last 28 days in the top right-hand corner. To download this data, click Export. On the Pro and Business+ subscriptions, you can see a high-level view of your workspace activity from the Overview tab. Use the Channels and Members tabs to see more detailed insights, and view AI feature usage from the AI tab. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace analytics from the menu. To adjust the date range for the data on the Overview tab, click Last 28 days in the top right-hand corner. Click Channels, Members or AI to view more details about activity or feature usage. Select Edit columns to choose additional data to display, or click Last 30 days to adjust the date range. To download data from the Overview tab, click Export. To download data from the Channels or Members tab, click Export CSV. Org level Org owners, org admins and analytics admins can view analytics for their entire Enterprise organisation. The Organisation dashboard provides a high-level view of your org activity, while the Workspaces, Members, Channels, Huddles, Clips, Apps, Workflows, AI, Slackbot, Canvas and Lists dashboards offer more detailed insights. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Analytics in the left sidebar. To adjust the date range for the data, click Last 28 days or Last 30 days from the dashboard that you’re viewing. To view additional data, select Edit columns and choose the data that you’d like to add. To download data from the Organisation dashboard, click Export. To download data from another dashboard, click Export CSV.

Workspace level By default, any member of a workspace can see a high-level view of that workspace activity from the Overview tab. Workspace owners and admins and members with permission can also see more detailed insights on the Channels, Members and Apps tabs. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace analytics. If you belong to more than one workspace, select one from the drop-down menu. To adjust the date range for the data, click Last 28 days or Last 30 days from the tab that you’re viewing. Click Channels, Members or Apps to view more details about activity or feature usage. Select Edit columns to choose additional data to display. To download data from the Overview tab, click Export. To download data from another tab, click Export CSV.