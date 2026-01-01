When you receive a request in Slack but have to manage it in another tool, keeping track of the task can feel tedious and information can go missing. With lists, you can simplify the process of collecting info that you need, quickly triage submissions, and discuss requests where everyone who needs to see them has access – directly in Slack.



Set up a form to collect requests

Let’s say you’ve created a channel for your team to request assistance from your IT help desk. Instead of manually adding submissions to a spreadsheet, create a list to collect and track requests.

Create a new List

Start a List from scratch or use one of our templates (the Help requests template is an excellent option).

From your desktop, click Files in your sidebar and select Lists. In the top right-hand corner, click New, then select New list. To use the Help request tracker template, click Start from a template and select it from the list.



Customise your list

Customise the list for the information that you’d like to include. In the Help request tracker template, Request, Category and Priority are added for you, but you can add, edit or delete fields as needed.

Add a field Edit a field Delete a field From the list, click the plus icon at the end of the top row. Enter a name for the field and choose a field type. Select additional options if prompted, then click Save. From the list, hover over the field that you’d like to edit. Click Edit field. Make your changes and click Save when you’ve finished. From the list, hover over the field that you’d like to delete. Click Delete field. Click Yes, delete this field to confirm.



Add a form automation

To simplify the request collection process, create a form to automatically populate your list with submissions.

Click Workflows in the top right-hand corner. Next to Form, click Set up. Review the form questions. Click the eye icon to exclude any fields that you don’t want on the form. Click Publish Workflow. To share the form, click Copy link or Share form. To edit the form, click Open in Workflow Builder. When someone submits the form, a new item will be added to the list, and the fields will be filled in with their responses.



Review and triage submissions

Now that you’ve set up a form to collect and automatically add information to a list, triage new items by assigning them and setting a priority. Then, organise your list the way you need by sorting and filtering.

Assign items and set task priorities

As new items are added, assign them to teammates and set their priority so that it’s clear who’s responsible for each request and which ones are most important. All lists include an Assignee field by default.

To assign an item, click the person icon below Assignee. Select someone from the list, or search for their name to add them.



Sort and filter

Organise requests in your list however you like, such as sorted by assignee and filtered by priority.

From the list, click the filters icon . Below Edit view, choose how you’d like to sort, filter, hide and group the items in the list. You can also choose between table or board layout. Click Save as new view. To switch between saved views, click All items.



Discuss items without losing context

Manage who has access to your list by sharing it with the right people, and discuss specific tasks or ask follow-up questions in an item’s dedicated message thread.

Share your List

Share the list with specific people or in a channel.

From a List, click Share in the top right-hand corner. Type the name of people or channels, then click the Can edit drop-down menu to decide if they can view or edit the list and select Share. The list will be sent as a message to the people or channels that you specified. To set general permissions, click Only invited people can access. Then choose Anyone in [organisation] can view or Anyone in [organisation] can edit.



Create a message thread

Use threads for focused discussions about items in your list.

From the list, hover over an item, then click Add comment to start a thread or View comment to continue a thread. Type and send your message.

Note: You can read and reply to message threads about list items in the same place as your other threads by clicking Threads in your sidebar.

More ways to use Lists